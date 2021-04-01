13 of the best pranks from April Fool’s Day 2021

News

It’s that time of the year again – April Fool’s Day, obviously – and we’ve rounded up 13 of the best pranks from this year’s bunch.

1. Lego gets clever

Lego SmartBricks means you will never again suffer the excruciating agony of stepping on a Lego brick.

Never step on a LEGO brick again! SmartBricks, coming soon… pic.twitter.com/enRuvdGYjP — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) April 1, 2021

2. S.A.U.S.A.G.E.

This police department unveiled a new breed of police dog. The Small Area Urban Searching And Guided Evacuation Dogs. It’s very funny and totally adorable (and don’t tell us we have to spell it out for you).

‼️New Dog Operations initiative announced‼️ The ‘small area urban search and guided evacuation’ dogs will be part of SAPOL’s capabilities from today🐕‍🦺https://t.co/hpVfrqiXsd pic.twitter.com/OTFulWBAbg — South Australia Police (@SAPoliceNews) March 31, 2021

3. Learn on the loo – with Duolingo!

The Duolingo language app is helping us make the most of the 14 minutes a day we spend on the toilet by helping us learn a language at the same time.

Language learning is hard… so we made it soft. It’s time to turn your bathroom into a classroom with our latest innovation: Duolingo Roll – toilet paper (yes, toilet paper) that teaches you phrases in new languages! 🧻https://t.co/IwQke0z0gT #DuolingoRoll pic.twitter.com/ilVLtx5Cbl — Duolingo (@duolingo) April 1, 2021

Studies have found that the average person spends up to 14 minutes a day on the toilet. In other words: plenty of time to get some language practice in! ⏰🚽 You might be OK with ignoring Duo’s push notifications – but it’s *a lot* harder to ignore nature’s call. 😉 pic.twitter.com/cnpIUD7aHR — Duolingo (@duolingo) April 1, 2021

With Duolingo Roll, you can learn everyday, essential, and not-at-all-threatening Spanish phrases like, “Tengo esta cebolla y la voy a usar” – “I have this onion and I’m going to use it.” Or career-defining Japanese ones like, “私の猫は弁護士です” – “My cat is a lawyer.” 🧅🐈 pic.twitter.com/bdt8Ij5tPE — Duolingo (@duolingo) April 1, 2021

But don’t just take our word for it. We’ll let one of our early reviews speak for itself. pic.twitter.com/e0S51xV4rP — Duolingo (@duolingo) April 1, 2021

Duolingo Roll is available for English speakers learning Spanish, and Spanish, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese speakers learning English. Check it out and tell your friends: https://t.co/IwQke0z0gT It’s time to learn on the fly… with 3-ply! Let’s roll.

#DuolingoRoll pic.twitter.com/B07PxaiRrU — Duolingo (@duolingo) April 1, 2021

4. ‘Self-jiggling’ tea bags

This ‘self-jiggling’ tea bag from Lipton would actually be really useful. Please make it happen.

5. Pringles’ lip balm

Following ‘months of research and development’ Pringles is launching a new lip balm in two flavours – salt and vinegar, and sour cream and onion.

It will ‘leave [your] lips feeling moisturised with that light Pringles tingle’. Actually, that sounds quite good as well.

6. Subway’s ‘helping hand’

It’s not easy messing around on your phone while trying to eat Subway’s best-selling sandwich, the Footlong, because, you know, it’s a foot long and requires two hands to hold it.

But not any more! Thanks to the launch of Subway’s new ‘Helping Hand™’ gadget, attached via an ergonomic wrist-strap, you can enjoy your phone – and your lunch – at the same time.

7. Noir-on-demand!

Australian broadcaster SBS ‘brings the thrill and chill of Nordic Noir to any scene in any show’