13 of the best pranks from April Fool’s Day 2021

John Plunkett. Updated April 1st, 2021

It’s that time of the year again – April Fool’s Day, obviously – and we’ve rounded up 13 of the best pranks from this year’s bunch.

1. Lego gets clever

Lego SmartBricks means you will never again suffer the excruciating agony of stepping on a Lego brick.

2. S.A.U.S.A.G.E.

This police department unveiled a new breed of police dog. The Small Area Urban Searching And Guided Evacuation Dogs. It’s very funny and totally adorable (and don’t tell us we have to spell it out for you).

3. Learn on the loo – with Duolingo!

The Duolingo language app is helping us make the most of the 14 minutes a day we spend on the toilet by helping us learn a language at the same time.

4. ‘Self-jiggling’ tea bags

This ‘self-jiggling’ tea bag from Lipton would actually be really useful. Please make it happen.

5. Pringles’ lip balm

Following ‘months of research and development’ Pringles is launching a new lip balm in two flavours – salt and vinegar, and sour cream and onion.

It will ‘leave [your] lips feeling moisturised with that light Pringles tingle’. Actually, that sounds quite good as well.

6. Subway’s ‘helping hand’

It’s not easy messing around on your phone while trying to eat Subway’s best-selling sandwich, the Footlong, because, you know, it’s a foot long and requires two hands to hold it.

But not any more! Thanks to the launch of Subway’s new ‘Helping Hand™’ gadget, attached via an ergonomic wrist-strap, you can enjoy your phone – and your lunch – at the same time.

7. Noir-on-demand!

Australian broadcaster SBS ‘brings the thrill and chill of Nordic Noir to any scene in any show’

