These 10 iconic film scenes are even better – sort of – with added mediaeval rabbits

A lot of weird stuff goes on in the margins of mediaeval manuscripts.

There are strange creatures, known as ‘grotesques’.



There are nude bishops and monks who may have eaten a few too many prunes.



And then there are the rabbits, doing very unrabbity stuff – like jousting on the back of a man-headed snail.



When those same rabbits are added to familiar film scenes, it gives them a very different dynamic.

1. Home Alone



2. The Sound of Music



3. Psycho



4. Forrest Gump



5. Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom



6. Pulp Fiction



7. Jaws



8. Jurassic Park



9. The Shining



10. Joker



Send us your film scenes with killer mediaeval rabbits. Or don’t. We’re not the boss of you.

