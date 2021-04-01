Exclusive

These 10 iconic film scenes are even better – sort of – with added mediaeval rabbits

Poke Staff. Updated April 1st, 2021

A lot of weird stuff goes on in the margins of mediaeval manuscripts.

There are strange creatures, known as ‘grotesques’.


Via

There are nude bishops and monks who may have eaten a few too many prunes.


Via

And then there are the rabbits, doing very unrabbity stuff – like jousting on the back of a man-headed snail.


Via

When those same rabbits are added to familiar film scenes, it gives them a very different dynamic.

1. Home Alone


Via

2. The Sound of Music


Via

3. Psycho


Via

4. Forrest Gump


Via

5. Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom


Via

6. Pulp Fiction


Via

7. Jaws


Via

8. Jurassic Park


Via

9. The Shining


Via

10. Joker


Via

Send us your film scenes with killer mediaeval rabbits. Or don’t. We’re not the boss of you.

