This video of a chicken looking after 3 orphaned kittens went viral because, well, watch
Most unexpected ‘awww!’ video of the week is surely this, a video of a chicken which went viral because instead of incubating eggs it’s been looking after 3 orphaned kittens instead.
The clip was shared on TikTok by Goran Surchi, a Kurdish farmer in Iraq who heard meows coming from the chicken coop and thought they might be in danger. Quite the opposite, in fact …
@goran.surchi
😩😩
The video went viral after it was shared by @RexChapman on Twitter.
Plot twist…pic.twitter.com/iyA0MkNOle
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) March 30, 2021
And here are just some of the things people said.
Maternal instincts doesn't see species. 🤣
— Erika, MSW (@ErikaUn71237021) March 30, 2021
The whole chicken and egg argument just got interesting.
— Kraig Withakay (@KraigWith_A_K) March 30, 2021
She’s got some baby chittens.
— Twice Impeached Bigly World Champion Shitter (@Stankuary) March 30, 2021
Mama chicken: “I just got them down for a nap! You woke them up, you get them back to sleep!”
— 🌲🌧Cindy in the PNW🌧🏔 (@CindyinthePNW) March 30, 2021
Same here 🐶🐔🤩pic.twitter.com/dsw3MIqpgZ
— уσg (@Yoda4ever) March 30, 2021
READ MORE
This cat working on its summer body is hilarious (and very impressive)
Source TikTok @goran.surchi
More from the Poke
17 hilarious tales of wandering cats that will be totally relatable for anyone who’s ever had a cat
Funny street poster of the week