This video of a chicken looking after 3 orphaned kittens went viral because, well, watch

Animals

Most unexpected ‘awww!’ video of the week is surely this, a video of a chicken which went viral because instead of incubating eggs it’s been looking after 3 orphaned kittens instead.

The clip was shared on TikTok by Goran Surchi, a Kurdish farmer in Iraq who heard meows coming from the chicken coop and thought they might be in danger. Quite the opposite, in fact …

The video went viral after it was shared by @RexChapman on Twitter.

And here are just some of the things people said.

Maternal instincts doesn't see species. 🤣 — Erika, MSW (@ErikaUn71237021) March 30, 2021

The whole chicken and egg argument just got interesting. — Kraig Withakay (@KraigWith_A_K) March 30, 2021

She’s got some baby chittens. — Twice Impeached Bigly World Champion Shitter (@Stankuary) March 30, 2021

Mama chicken: “I just got them down for a nap! You woke them up, you get them back to sleep!” — 🌲🌧Cindy in the PNW🌧🏔 (@CindyinthePNW) March 30, 2021

READ MORE

This cat working on its summer body is hilarious (and very impressive)

Source TikTok @goran.surchi