This video of a chicken looking after 3 orphaned kittens went viral because, well, watch

Poke Staff. Updated March 31st, 2021

Most unexpected ‘awww!’ video of the week is surely this, a video of a chicken which went viral because instead of incubating eggs it’s been looking after 3 orphaned kittens instead.

The clip was shared on TikTok by Goran Surchi, a Kurdish farmer in Iraq who heard meows coming from the chicken coop and thought they might be in danger. Quite the opposite, in fact …

The video went viral after it was shared by @RexChapman on Twitter.

And here are just some of the things people said.

Source TikTok @goran.surchi

