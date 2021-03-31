This Chinese restaurant’s hilariously brutal takedowns of customer reviews went wildly viral – 13 favourites

Life

People love this Chinese takeaway’s hilariously brutal takedowns of online reviews left by unhappy customers online.

Alice Cheung, who runs the Oriental Express in Pudsey, Leeds, makes a point of personally responding to negative reviews on Just Eat and we’re glad she does because it’s just glorious.

If the food’s half as good as her comebacks, we’ll be getting a Deliveroo from there tonight. Must remember to give it a review.

Source Just Eat H/T Twitter @mpwoodhead Image Yell