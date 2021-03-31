Life

‘Tell me a story about yourself that sounds like a lie but is absolutely true’ – 23 jaw-droppers

Poke Staff. Updated March 31st, 2021

This rather lovely strange but true story has ust gone viral on the subReddit, mademesmile.

‘I found this on Instagram. Thought this belongs here,’ said Redditor noodle_dreamer who shared it.

And as well as making people smile, it also reminded us of the question from a little while back which prompted the story on the first place.

And just in case you missed it first time round – or even if you didn’t – these 23 answers are quite something …

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Article Pages: 1 2

More from the Poke