Funny street poster of the week
This ‘street poster’ went viral on Reddit because it’s very funny and poses so many questions …
It was shared by Redditor JohnMcHarrstarr who said: ‘What has he seen.’
And just a few of the things people said about it.
‘The 3D render is a nice touch.’ Creative_Ambassador
‘The fact that the poster says “get control of it”instead of “get control of him” put me over the top. So perfect.’ baller_unicorn
‘For me it was how the question “what has he seen” was written without a question mark. It gives the phrase such a lame feeling in an almost beautiful way.’ jakedesnake
‘If I had a kid doing this, I’d invest in a super soaker.’ StormTrooperGreedo
‘Nah. Stage a fake murder while he’s watching. Rear Window him.’ jsktrogdor
As you may well have spotted by now, it’s one of a number of posters made by Alan Wagner – @truewagner over on Instagram – and you can see them all here.
Here are just three more of them.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
And finally, the one that brought us here in the first place.
View this post on Instagram
You can follow Alan Wagner on Instagram here.
Source Instagram @truewagner Reddit u/JohnMcHarrstarr
