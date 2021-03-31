Funny street poster of the week

Pics

This ‘street poster’ went viral on Reddit because it’s very funny and poses so many questions …

It was shared by Redditor JohnMcHarrstarr who said: ‘What has he seen.’

And just a few of the things people said about it.

‘The 3D render is a nice touch.’ Creative_Ambassador ‘The fact that the poster says “get control of it”instead of “get control of him” put me over the top. So perfect.’ baller_unicorn ‘For me it was how the question “what has he seen” was written without a question mark. It gives the phrase such a lame feeling in an almost beautiful way.’ jakedesnake ‘If I had a kid doing this, I’d invest in a super soaker.’ StormTrooperGreedo ‘Nah. Stage a fake murder while he’s watching. Rear Window him.’ jsktrogdor

As you may well have spotted by now, it’s one of a number of posters made by Alan Wagner – @truewagner over on Instagram – and you can see them all here.

Here are just three more of them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alan Wagner (@truewagner)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alan Wagner (@truewagner)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alan Wagner (@truewagner)

And finally, the one that brought us here in the first place.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alan Wagner (@truewagner)

You can follow Alan Wagner on Instagram here.

Source Instagram @truewagner Reddit u/JohnMcHarrstarr