‘Six friends reunited’ hilariously says the quiet parts out loud

As the UK takes steps towards leaving lockdown, the rule of six kicked back in for England, allowing six people to enjoy a socially distanced meet-up outdoors – weather permitting. It is England, after all.

Comedian, actor and artist, Annie McGrath, shared this hilariously accurate depiction of six friends having a catch-up and saying the quiet parts out loud.

Six friends reunited pic.twitter.com/ObJ8qk2Mko — Annie McGrath 💙 (@AnnieMcTweet) March 30, 2021

The brilliant sketch got a lot of love from tweeters, picking up reactions like these.

Love this from @AnnieMcTweet Who hasn't come across at least one of these people in the course of our lives? I am trying to think which one is me….probably the one with least to say due to social anxiety 😁. https://t.co/JCaaV19Opp — LouLouLounge (@LoungeLou) March 30, 2021

Accurate…. in fact too accurate to share on my friends WhatsApp groups 😆 — Emma Rawlinson (@MrsERawlinson) March 30, 2021

we all need a laugh and this is GENIUS just perfectly judged and written and everything https://t.co/iDUrYItYsz — A common lawyer (@acommonlawyer) March 30, 2021

I can only assume Annie has hacked into my family Zoom calls 🙂 @utlaegr @rachelmrick https://t.co/9KwOoF1zkh — leoroberts (@leoroberts) March 30, 2021

Harry Gardiner felt particularly seen.

How am I all of these people? https://t.co/mZDNtyBl0H — Harry Gardiner (@hr_gardiner) March 30, 2021

There’s never been a better time to give Annie a follow.

