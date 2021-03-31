Videos

‘Six friends reunited’ hilariously says the quiet parts out loud

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 31st, 2021

As the UK takes steps towards leaving lockdown, the rule of six kicked back in for England, allowing six people to enjoy a socially distanced meet-up outdoors – weather permitting. It is England, after all.

Comedian, actor and artist, Annie McGrath, shared this hilariously accurate depiction of six friends having a catch-up and saying the quiet parts out loud.

The brilliant sketch got a lot of love from tweeters, picking up reactions like these.

Harry Gardiner felt particularly seen.

There’s never been a better time to give Annie a follow.

Source Annie McGrath Image Screengrab

