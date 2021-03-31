Animals

17 hilarious tales of wandering cats that will be totally relatable for anyone who’s ever had a cat

John Plunkett. Updated March 31st, 2021

People have been sharing tales of when their cat ended up in someone else’s home – or someone else’s cat ended up in their home – and a very funny read it is too.

It all began when Michael Hubank – @generoom on Twitter – shared this brilliant tale of when he spotted his cat in the most unexpected place.

And it got people sharing their own stories of when something similar happened to them and it will be instantly relatable to anyone who’s ever had a cat (theirs or someone else’s).

Here are our 17 favourites.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

