17 hilarious tales of wandering cats that will be totally relatable for anyone who’s ever had a cat

People have been sharing tales of when their cat ended up in someone else’s home – or someone else’s cat ended up in their home – and a very funny read it is too.

It all began when Michael Hubank – @generoom on Twitter – shared this brilliant tale of when he spotted his cat in the most unexpected place.

The neighbours just put the house up for sale. Couldn’t resist checking it out on Zoopla. That’s our bloody cat. pic.twitter.com/w4YnxNZOLq — Michael Hubank (@generoom) March 28, 2021

And it got people sharing their own stories of when something similar happened to them and it will be instantly relatable to anyone who’s ever had a cat (theirs or someone else’s).

Here are our 17 favourites.

I have one of those – he’s obsessed with my dog, and forces his way in. Claw marks all down the front door. pic.twitter.com/dhQYqnChJt — Mo (GIVE ME ALL OF THE KALE) (@moparoyal) March 28, 2021

Brilliant .. this is my cat, that’s not my house. pic.twitter.com/WeAW2ohDIh — Sam (@gettheshotsin) March 28, 2021

That would explain this suspicious lump found in my bed. I don’t own a cat. pic.twitter.com/ye7ZuTndHn — synchroma (@SynchromaHQ) March 28, 2021

I went to feed my neighbours cats as the humans were on holiday. I found my cat in their dog bed 🙄 pic.twitter.com/67ljl96tGL — Amélie #BeMoreJill 🏳️‍🌈 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 La! (@Lady_Amelie_) March 28, 2021

Brilliant. My friend had 2 cats and one would always go off from morning til night. She knocked on her neighbour’s house a few doors down to give her a parcel she took in and went inside and saw pix of her cat in frames lounging in the living room 🤣 — Mimi (@TreacleTowers) March 28, 2021

This is ginge. He has 4 homes. He is currently asleep on my on the sofa. He is not my cat. Or actually called ginge, but he responds to it and he is so handsome. pic.twitter.com/FHON0upeJM — Rebecca Warrington (@RebWarr13) March 28, 2021

Our neighbours cat comes round most days, spends all day here. We kick her out to go home in the evening. Thankfully we are good friends with the neighbour. This is how she demands to be let in. pic.twitter.com/BjyFgvFNDp — Ilona McKie (@IlonaMcKie) March 28, 2021

A super-tough, highly territorial, squirrel-killing, dog-attacking cat of mine used to go and sit for endless hours with our housebound elderly neighbour, before going back to his day job of stealing dogfood from the other neighbours’ rottweilers pic.twitter.com/upHQhsudzo — Jon (@ormondroyd) March 28, 2021

