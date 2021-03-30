This woman’s amazing mouth trumpet talent is simply uncanny

Videos

Apparently, we all have a talent, but some are more unusual than others.

For example, there are people who have discovered – don’t ask us how – that they can do mirror-writing with their feet, or that they can skip using their arms as a rope.

For some reason, I always pick these people to talk to at parties – and that’s my talent.

Over on TikTok, @itzabennie has been wowing fans and going viral with her truly remarkable talent, which you simply have to see for yourself.

Imagine the possibilities – she can travel to gigs without carrying a cumbersome instrument, she doesn’t have to buy brass polish or drain a spit valve. Spectacular.

The video found its way to Twitter, where people loved it.

Oh my God???? pic.twitter.com/yWCRvWkTPB — BLACK FEMALE LEAD (@ThisBeLi) March 27, 2021

Trumpet players HATE her thanks to this one weird trick pic.twitter.com/177Lc0M73A — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 28, 2021

I think I'm in love?? https://t.co/5qA52vZ0fE — Analise Nelson (@lalalanalise) March 28, 2021

I've seen this done before, but never quite so impressively. Like shooting bullets at a bell. https://t.co/PLT32J78u6 — Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) March 28, 2021

She’s far too good to stop at one, so here are a couple more treats from her repertoire for your enjoyment.

As well as on TikTok, you can follow itzabennie on Twitter and Instagram, to make sure you don’t miss a performance.

