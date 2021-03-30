This woman’s amazing mouth trumpet talent is simply uncanny
Apparently, we all have a talent, but some are more unusual than others.
For example, there are people who have discovered – don’t ask us how – that they can do mirror-writing with their feet, or that they can skip using their arms as a rope.
For some reason, I always pick these people to talk to at parties – and that’s my talent.
Over on TikTok, @itzabennie has been wowing fans and going viral with her truly remarkable talent, which you simply have to see for yourself.
@itzabennie
La vie en rose. High note at the end ##mouthtrumpet ##trumpetgirl ##GodzillaVsKongRoar ##RayBanElevatorDance ##PlantersTrickShot
Imagine the possibilities – she can travel to gigs without carrying a cumbersome instrument, she doesn’t have to buy brass polish or drain a spit valve. Spectacular.
The video found its way to Twitter, where people loved it.
Oh my God???? pic.twitter.com/yWCRvWkTPB
— BLACK FEMALE LEAD (@ThisBeLi) March 27, 2021
"alright, state your name and power" https://t.co/9uuu3bql3n pic.twitter.com/34dUGzPKu1
— Chris DeLeon! (HomeTeam GameDev guy) (@ChrisDeLeon) March 27, 2021
Trumpet players HATE her thanks to this one weird trick pic.twitter.com/177Lc0M73A
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 28, 2021
I think I'm in love?? https://t.co/5qA52vZ0fE
— Analise Nelson (@lalalanalise) March 28, 2021
I've seen this done before, but never quite so impressively. Like shooting bullets at a bell. https://t.co/PLT32J78u6
— Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) March 28, 2021
She’s far too good to stop at one, so here are a couple more treats from her repertoire for your enjoyment.
@itzabennie
Since y’all requested the extended version!! 🎺 ##trumpetgirl ##mouthtrumpet ##GodzillaVsKongRoar ##RayBanElevatorDance ##PlantersTrickShot
@itzabennie
My weird party trick? ##trumpetgirl ##mouthtrumpet ##SourPatchPrankFund ##GodzillaVsKongRoar ##RayBanElevatorDance
As well as on TikTok, you can follow itzabennie on Twitter and Instagram, to make sure you don’t miss a performance.
