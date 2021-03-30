Videos

This woman’s amazing mouth trumpet talent is simply uncanny

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 30th, 2021

Apparently, we all have a talent, but some are more unusual than others.

For example, there are people who have discovered – don’t ask us how – that they can do mirror-writing with their feet, or that they can skip using their arms as a rope.

For some reason, I always pick these people to talk to at parties – and that’s my talent.

Over on TikTok, @itzabennie has been wowing fans and going viral with her truly remarkable talent, which you simply have to see for yourself.

@itzabennie

La vie en rose. High note at the end ##mouthtrumpet ##trumpetgirl ##GodzillaVsKongRoar ##RayBanElevatorDance ##PlantersTrickShot

♬ original sound – Itzabennie

Imagine the possibilities – she can travel to gigs without carrying a cumbersome instrument, she doesn’t have to buy brass polish or drain a spit valve. Spectacular.

The video found its way to Twitter, where people loved it.

She’s far too good to stop at one, so here are a couple more treats from her repertoire for your enjoyment.

@itzabennie

Since y’all requested the extended version!! 🎺 ##trumpetgirl ##mouthtrumpet ##GodzillaVsKongRoar ##RayBanElevatorDance ##PlantersTrickShot

♬ original sound – Itzabennie

@itzabennie

My weird party trick? ##trumpetgirl ##mouthtrumpet ##SourPatchPrankFund ##GodzillaVsKongRoar ##RayBanElevatorDance

♬ original sound – Itzabennie

As well as on TikTok, you can follow itzabennie on Twitter and Instagram, to make sure you don’t miss a performance.

