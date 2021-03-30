This video of someone unravelling impossibly knotted cables is melting brains everywhere

Videos

We live in a wireless age but that doesn’t mean our homes aren’t full of cables – HDMI, we’re looking at you – all of which have an irritating habit of getting impossibly knotted.

If only they were easy to unravel in the blink of an eye, eh? A bit like this person does, a compilation video of someone unravelling a whole load of seemingly impossibly knotted cables which is melting brains everywhere.

It went wildly viral because, well, watch.

Bamboozled? Of course you are. So were these people.

This is both satisfying and unsettling — Lesley Carhart (@hacks4pancakes) March 28, 2021

what kind of fucking sorcery — Arlieth, Forgotten Dead Apostle of US Melty (@Arlieth) March 28, 2021

This is cool af, but I’ll never remember how to do a single one of these. — Jonathan Brookshire (@Coronabutt) March 28, 2021

This is like those fitted sheet folding tutorials, I can tell. It looks so easy in the videos. But then you try it & you end up with a confusing knot that only a longshoreman could untangle. Sorcery! — Wanda Maximoff (@AA_ScarletWitch) March 28, 2021

the real question is "How did these things get that way in the first place?" — Thinman (@ThinmanStrikes) March 28, 2021

In short …



