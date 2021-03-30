Videos

This video of someone unravelling impossibly knotted cables is melting brains everywhere

John Plunkett. Updated March 30th, 2021

We live in a wireless age but that doesn’t mean our homes aren’t full of cables – HDMI, we’re looking at you – all of which have an irritating habit of getting impossibly knotted.

If only they were easy to unravel in the blink of an eye, eh? A bit like this person does, a compilation video of someone unravelling a whole load of seemingly impossibly knotted cables which is melting brains everywhere.

It went wildly viral because, well, watch.

Bamboozled? Of course you are. So were these people.

In short …


Source Twitter @th3j35t3r

