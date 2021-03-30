This video of someone unravelling impossibly knotted cables is melting brains everywhere
We live in a wireless age but that doesn’t mean our homes aren’t full of cables – HDMI, we’re looking at you – all of which have an irritating habit of getting impossibly knotted.
If only they were easy to unravel in the blink of an eye, eh? A bit like this person does, a compilation video of someone unravelling a whole load of seemingly impossibly knotted cables which is melting brains everywhere.
It went wildly viral because, well, watch.
— JΞSŦΞR ✪ ΔCŦUΔL³³°¹ (@th3j35t3r) March 28, 2021
Bamboozled? Of course you are. So were these people.
This is both satisfying and unsettling
— Lesley Carhart (@hacks4pancakes) March 28, 2021
what kind of fucking sorcery
— Arlieth, Forgotten Dead Apostle of US Melty (@Arlieth) March 28, 2021
This is cool af, but I’ll never remember how to do a single one of these.
— Jonathan Brookshire (@Coronabutt) March 28, 2021
This is like those fitted sheet folding tutorials, I can tell. It looks so easy in the videos. But then you try it & you end up with a confusing knot that only a longshoreman could untangle. Sorcery!
— Wanda Maximoff (@AA_ScarletWitch) March 28, 2021
the real question is "How did these things get that way in the first place?"
— Thinman (@ThinmanStrikes) March 28, 2021
In short …
— Chuck (@ChuckECee) March 28, 2021
READ MORE
Here are 9 of the best optical illusions to mess with your mind
Source Twitter @th3j35t3r
More from the Poke
This fabulous self-own just want viral because it’s simply perfect
This cat working on its summer body is hilarious (and very impressive)