This fabulous self-own just want viral because it’s simply perfect
This wonderful self-own has just gone wildly viral on Reddit and it is truly one for the ages.
It was shared by Redditor CptMatt_theTrashCat who said: ‘The best putdowns come from the truth.’
And just a few of the many comments it prompted.
‘This is to be expected from someone who call himself a forgotten 90’s action TV show.’ UndeniablyMyself
‘It’s funny because my dad has had several marriages and relationships, all of which have failed. He thinks women are the problem, when in reality he’s just an asshole.’ xenon129
‘Dude basically just asked the whole feminist community to “smile?” He deserves whatever backlash he gets.’ groovy_mcbasshands
‘Hey calm down, that man is a “renegade” and probably rolls coal cuz he’s a badass 😅’ JblackoutL
And most of all, this.
‘If you meet one asshole in a day, you met one asshole.
‘If you meet assholes ALL day, you’re the asshole.’
Snakestream
READ MORE
This tale of petty revenge at a McDonald’s drive thru has gone viral all over again
Source Reddit u/CptMatt_theTrashCat
More from the Poke
This cat working on its summer body is hilarious and totally adorable
The Ever Given has been freed, and so have the jokes – 15 favourites