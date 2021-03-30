News

Someone tried to shock the internet with the sugar content of Creme Eggs – 17 sweet reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 30th, 2021

It’s almost Easter, which means you’re never more than six feet from a Creme Egg. But it turns out you’re also never more than six and a half spoonfuls of sugar from a Creme Egg – as demonstrated in this video.

The clip, originally shared by Michael I Goran, PhD, caught the eye of sarcastic Twitter, and the reactions were hilarious.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2

More from the Poke