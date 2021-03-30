Someone tried to shock the internet with the sugar content of Creme Eggs – 17 sweet reactions

News

It’s almost Easter, which means you’re never more than six feet from a Creme Egg. But it turns out you’re also never more than six and a half spoonfuls of sugar from a Creme Egg – as demonstrated in this video.

This is horrifying! Guess how much sugar is in one Cadbury’s Easter Creme Egg? Answer: more sugar than is recommended for kids of most ages for a whole day! Adults, don’t even think about it! #Easter #Easter2021 #EasterEgg #health #sugar #food pic.twitter.com/MPhyD9eGz6 — Ryan Hodgson (@Ryanintheus) March 28, 2021

The clip, originally shared by Michael I Goran, PhD, caught the eye of sarcastic Twitter, and the reactions were hilarious.

1.

Really grateful for that video because until today I thought a creme egg was a vegetable — Hannah Al-Othman 📝🗞 (@HannahAlOthman) March 29, 2021

2.

How I look at a creme egg knowing it’s got 26.5 grams of sugar in it pic.twitter.com/Z3X49NPIqp — Em (@IrradiatedMouse) March 29, 2021

3.

Shocking news about Creme Eggs because I always thought they were made of mashed kale, spring water, and the wholesome spirit of a virtuous organic farmer. — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) March 29, 2021

4.

To be fair, Cadburys should make it much more clear that the Creme Egg is not a real egg at all, but merely a cunningly-designed confection that looks exactly like a real hen's egg in every respect. — MatCult 💙 (@MatGost) March 29, 2021

5.

really disappointed to discover that each creme egg contains a fully developed chick that screams when you bite into it — Zoë Tomalin (@ZoeTomalin) March 29, 2021

6.

so what you’re saying is, creme eggs are an extremely efficient sugar delivery system https://t.co/Lqt6gfnB4Y — Dr Charlotte Lydia Riley (@lottelydia) March 29, 2021

7.

*polishes off a half-dozen, mouth full* that’s crazy https://t.co/zQgiEBICCU — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) March 29, 2021

8.

sweet food has sugar in it ryan x why are you flapping — Beth McColl (@imteddybless) March 29, 2021

9.