Someone tried to shock the internet with the sugar content of Creme Eggs – 17 sweet reactions
It’s almost Easter, which means you’re never more than six feet from a Creme Egg. But it turns out you’re also never more than six and a half spoonfuls of sugar from a Creme Egg – as demonstrated in this video.
This is horrifying!
Guess how much sugar is in one Cadbury’s Easter Creme Egg?
Answer: more sugar than is recommended for kids of most ages for a whole day!
Adults, don’t even think about it! #Easter #Easter2021 #EasterEgg #health #sugar #food
— Ryan Hodgson (@Ryanintheus) March 28, 2021
The clip, originally shared by Michael I Goran, PhD, caught the eye of sarcastic Twitter, and the reactions were hilarious.
1.
Really grateful for that video because until today I thought a creme egg was a vegetable
— Hannah Al-Othman 📝🗞 (@HannahAlOthman) March 29, 2021
2.
How I look at a creme egg knowing it’s got 26.5 grams of sugar in it pic.twitter.com/Z3X49NPIqp
— Em (@IrradiatedMouse) March 29, 2021
3.
Shocking news about Creme Eggs because I always thought they were made of mashed kale, spring water, and the wholesome spirit of a virtuous organic farmer.
— Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) March 29, 2021
4.
To be fair, Cadburys should make it much more clear that the Creme Egg is not a real egg at all, but merely a cunningly-designed confection that looks exactly like a real hen's egg in every respect.
— MatCult 💙 (@MatGost) March 29, 2021
5.
really disappointed to discover that each creme egg contains a fully developed chick that screams when you bite into it
— Zoë Tomalin (@ZoeTomalin) March 29, 2021
6.
so what you’re saying is, creme eggs are an extremely efficient sugar delivery system https://t.co/Lqt6gfnB4Y
— Dr Charlotte Lydia Riley (@lottelydia) March 29, 2021
7.
*polishes off a half-dozen, mouth full* that’s crazy https://t.co/zQgiEBICCU
— Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) March 29, 2021
8.
sweet food has sugar in it ryan x why are you flapping
— Beth McColl (@imteddybless) March 29, 2021
9.
This video is really upsetting. I can't believe someone would spoon out all that sugar onto a table and waste it instead of cover their creme egg in it like a frosty extra topping. https://t.co/bDK6tS4Iqo
— Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) March 29, 2021
