Gary Lineker’s tale of how he got his lost phone back was so good he told it twice

Gary Lineker lost his phone – stick with us, please – and the story of how he (eventually) got it back was so good he told it twice.

Except first time round he got a bit confused trying to do a Twitter thread and this happened.

I think I fu*ked up. The 3rd tweet in the thread is not in the thread, but if you can be arsed it’s on my timeline somewhere. You can tell how useless I am at tech. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) March 29, 2021

And this.

In trying to correct the thread and get it all in the right order, I accidentally deleted the other tweets. I’m officially absolutely useless. I might start again. Got nothing else to do. 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) March 29, 2021

So he had another go and by the looks of all those likes and shares, it was just about worth it.

Had a number of people asking me to have another try at this bloody story. Where there’s a will there’s another way. pic.twitter.com/8pdgnwOKnz — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) March 29, 2021

Here it is again so you can read it.

Stopped just short of the elderly woman peeling off her face to reveal it was Piers Morgan.

What kind of sandwich was it? — Rob Lynch (@TheRobLynch) March 29, 2021

Egg & cress. Poor from me leaving out the details. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) March 29, 2021

Sorry I took your phone — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) March 29, 2021

🤣 — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) March 29, 2021

Not everyone was impressed, however.

One of the worst stories I've ever heard and you felt the need to repost it? — Jack (@wba1199) March 29, 2021

Tough crowd.

This is probably the worst tweeted mystery of the lost mobile phone ever! 😂😂😂 — Queen Gooner 👸🏾 #blacklivesmatter ✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 (@SoFire) March 29, 2021

I’m useless, but I mean well — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) March 29, 2021

