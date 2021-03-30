Celebrity

Gary Lineker’s tale of how he got his lost phone back was so good he told it twice

John Plunkett. Updated March 30th, 2021

Gary Lineker lost his phone – stick with us, please – and the story of how he (eventually) got it back was so good he told it twice.

Except first time round he got a bit confused trying to do a Twitter thread and this happened.

And this.

So he had another go and by the looks of all those likes and shares, it was just about worth it.

Here it is again so you can read it.

Stopped just short of the elderly woman peeling off her face to reveal it was Piers Morgan.

Not everyone was impressed, however.

Tough crowd.

