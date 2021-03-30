17 of our favourite funniest funky Fake chicken nuggets facts

Twitter

Over on the @HashFakeFacts account, they’ve had culinary matters on the brain – namely Fake Chicken Nugget Facts.

Tweeters clearly found it to their taste, because it trended for hours and resulted in some absolute nuggets – of comedy gold rather than chicken.

1.

#FakeChickenNuggetFacts If you soak a nugget in water for 72 hours, it expands into a full size chicken pic.twitter.com/67wMBCJW9Y — Dan Gerous, Inc.🐷😷 (@Anythingpork) March 28, 2021

2.

They tried to unionize in 1987 but McDonald's fried all the leaders and the movement collapsed…#FakeChickenNuggetFacts pic.twitter.com/KTIzmlkYK1 — *TLB* Klaus (@TLBKlaus) March 28, 2021

3.

4.

#FakeChickenNuggetFacts When John Sutter discovered one in the river, it kicked off the California Nugget Rush of 1849 @HashFakeFacts pic.twitter.com/91GcG1kCPJ — Rob Noblin (@JRNoblin) March 28, 2021

5.

The best chicken nuggets evolved from dinosaurs #FakeChickenNuggetFacts pic.twitter.com/JISw8F4NAJ — Ziggy (@mrjafri) March 28, 2021

6.

The nugget is the area between the wing and the thigh. Discovered and exploited by McDonald's in 1983.#FakeChickenNuggetFacts — Jeff Dwoskin Says Wear A Mask (@bigmacher) March 28, 2021

7.

#FakeChickenNuggetFacts A 6 piece is worth 26 bitcoin — Dan Gerous, Inc.🐷😷 (@Anythingpork) March 28, 2021

8.

#FakeChickenNuggetFacts

A chicken nugget lost under the car seat can still be enjoyed up to a year later. — Sure Jan 🇺🇸🌊🎶🍻✌❤ (@JanGilson) March 28, 2021

9.