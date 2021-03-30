17 of our favourite funniest funky Fake chicken nuggets facts
Over on the @HashFakeFacts account, they’ve had culinary matters on the brain – namely Fake Chicken Nugget Facts.
We're loving it, it's #FakeChickenNuggetFacts
with@bigmacher@Josh_ill_us@ReynardCity
Part of @HashtagRoundup pic.twitter.com/SVsOHlVjFR
— #FakeFacts (@HashFakeFacts) March 28, 2021
Tweeters clearly found it to their taste, because it trended for hours and resulted in some absolute nuggets – of comedy gold rather than chicken.
1.
If you soak a nugget in water for 72 hours, it expands into a full size chicken pic.twitter.com/67wMBCJW9Y
— Dan Gerous, Inc.🐷😷 (@Anythingpork) March 28, 2021
2.
They tried to unionize in 1987 but McDonald's fried all the leaders and the movement collapsed…#FakeChickenNuggetFacts pic.twitter.com/KTIzmlkYK1
— *TLB* Klaus (@TLBKlaus) March 28, 2021
3.
Chicken Nuggets fueled the Death Star #FakeChickenNuggetFacts pic.twitter.com/LmaKYlU8BV
— Ziggy (@mrjafri) March 28, 2021
4.
#FakeChickenNuggetFacts When John Sutter discovered one in the river, it kicked off the California Nugget Rush of 1849 @HashFakeFacts pic.twitter.com/91GcG1kCPJ
— Rob Noblin (@JRNoblin) March 28, 2021
5.
The best chicken nuggets evolved from dinosaurs #FakeChickenNuggetFacts pic.twitter.com/JISw8F4NAJ
— Ziggy (@mrjafri) March 28, 2021
6.
The nugget is the area between the wing and the thigh. Discovered and exploited by McDonald's in 1983.#FakeChickenNuggetFacts
— Jeff Dwoskin Says Wear A Mask (@bigmacher) March 28, 2021
7.
A 6 piece is worth 26 bitcoin
— Dan Gerous, Inc.🐷😷 (@Anythingpork) March 28, 2021
8.
#FakeChickenNuggetFacts
A chicken nugget lost under the car seat can still be enjoyed up to a year later.
— Sure Jan 🇺🇸🌊🎶🍻✌❤ (@JanGilson) March 28, 2021
9.
Nothing says, "I Love You" more than a box of nuggets #FakeChickenNuggetFacts pic.twitter.com/gnGVEXjx9n
— Tell Ya 🌸 (@telliabear) March 28, 2021
