The brilliant Jayne Sharpe – @Jaynesharp on Twitter – has done a video about just how tricky it’s going to be out socialising again after all these months of lockdown.

Just imagine – having a drink in a garden other than your own with someone who isn’t a member of your family.

Anyway, back to @Jaynesharp with her latest video that went viral today …

When you’re finally allowed to socialise but you’ve forgotten how to talk to people. pic.twitter.com/xNjBQ1SJ86 — Jayne Sharp (@Jaynesharp) March 30, 2021

Relatable.

It’s worryingly true!! We are all gonna be like social morons over the next few months 😂 — Ben T-B (@buxben) March 30, 2021

Years, maybe x — Jayne Sharp (@Jaynesharp) March 30, 2021

To be fair, this was me pre-pandemic! — Rachel Hawkins (@ourrachblogs) March 30, 2021

When I went to the barbers last September I told him his mirror was very clean and asked what he used on it — Dr Matt (@Dark_Passenger7) March 30, 2021

And because we’re here, it took us back to that video Jayne made helping people out with a bit of haircare advice at the height of lockdown.

Just doing my bit… pic.twitter.com/a5ER5f0V0E — Jayne Sharp (@Jaynesharp) March 27, 2020

Oh, and this, her response to a bloke on Instagram offering her large amounts of money to buy her used underwear.

And just in case you don’t already, follow @Jaynesharp on Twitter here!

