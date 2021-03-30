‘When you’re finally allowed to socialise but you’ve forgotten how to talk to people’
The brilliant Jayne Sharpe – @Jaynesharp on Twitter – has done a video about just how tricky it’s going to be out socialising again after all these months of lockdown.
Just imagine – having a drink in a garden other than your own with someone who isn’t a member of your family.
Anyway, back to @Jaynesharp with her latest video that went viral today …
When you’re finally allowed to socialise but you’ve forgotten how to talk to people. pic.twitter.com/xNjBQ1SJ86
— Jayne Sharp (@Jaynesharp) March 30, 2021
Relatable.
It’s worryingly true!! We are all gonna be like social morons over the next few months 😂
— Ben T-B (@buxben) March 30, 2021
Years, maybe x
— Jayne Sharp (@Jaynesharp) March 30, 2021
To be fair, this was me pre-pandemic!
— Rachel Hawkins (@ourrachblogs) March 30, 2021
When I went to the barbers last September I told him his mirror was very clean and asked what he used on it
— Dr Matt (@Dark_Passenger7) March 30, 2021
And because we’re here, it took us back to that video Jayne made helping people out with a bit of haircare advice at the height of lockdown.
Just doing my bit… pic.twitter.com/a5ER5f0V0E
— Jayne Sharp (@Jaynesharp) March 27, 2020
Oh, and this, her response to a bloke on Instagram offering her large amounts of money to buy her used underwear.
Well, a girl’s gotta eat! pic.twitter.com/6Qkyl7V9YD
— Jayne Sharp (@Jaynesharp) January 18, 2021
And just in case you don’t already, follow @Jaynesharp on Twitter here!
Source Twitter @Jaynesharp
