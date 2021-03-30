News

The Ever Given has been freed, and so have the jokes – 15 favourites

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 30th, 2021

After almost a week blocking the Suez Canal and costing international trade billions of pounds, the 400-metre container ship, Ever Given, has been refloated.

It began in the small hours of the morning, when tugs managed to dislodge the prow.

It looked, for a time, as though the release had been a false start.

But it eventually made its way back on course.

The efforts of engineers and tug boat crews were helped enormously by an unusually high tide.

One crucial team expressed their – and the world’s – delight.

Moving the ship not only cleared the way for the 400 blocked boats to move forward, but it also unleashed a flood of Twitter jokes.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

