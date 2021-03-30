The Ever Given has been freed, and so have the jokes – 15 favourites

News

After almost a week blocking the Suez Canal and costing international trade billions of pounds, the 400-metre container ship, Ever Given, has been refloated.

It began in the small hours of the morning, when tugs managed to dislodge the prow.

It looked, for a time, as though the release had been a false start.

#BREAKING: Ever Given vessel has swung back into #Suez Canal's banks because of high winds after it had been partially re-floated: Reuters#SuezCrisis #suezcanel pic.twitter.com/W9BpTkycfQ — Daily News Egypt (@DailyNewsEgypt) March 29, 2021

But it eventually made its way back on course.

BREAKING: the #EVERGIVEN is ON THE MOVE, headed northwards at around 3 knots (3.5mph). What a great thing to see. pic.twitter.com/pOuc0hdRWV — John Scott-Railton (@jsrailton) March 29, 2021

The efforts of engineers and tug boat crews were helped enormously by an unusually high tide.

Global economy saved from ruin by…full moon. https://t.co/jqEeuJVg4k — Bill McKibben (@billmckibben) March 29, 2021

One crucial team expressed their – and the world’s – delight.

The Egyptian Team of the Tug boat “Mashhour” (pronounced mash- hoor) celebrates the success of freeing the #EverGiven After it got stuck in the Suez Canal.

They are chanting: Mashhour is number 1” pic.twitter.com/kZfFYvLP5f — Anas Alhajji (@anasalhajji) March 29, 2021

Moving the ship not only cleared the way for the 400 blocked boats to move forward, but it also unleashed a flood of Twitter jokes.

1.

After weeks at sea, the Captain of the Ever Given is relieved to be back on dry land, and ready to drive home. pic.twitter.com/kV68y2jNEn — Pundamentalism (@Pundamentalism) March 29, 2021

2.

Ever Given is on its way and the crew are reflecting on lessons learned. The tugboats are back on duty guarding world trade. The digger has found a renewed sense of purpose and quit to become a life coach and motivational speaker. — Karl Sharro (@KarlreMarks) March 30, 2021

3.

4.

5.

6.

I did it. I knew that standing on the doorstep and clapping would free the ship eventually. But I’m no hero, I’m just an ordinary guy. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) March 29, 2021

7.