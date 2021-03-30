The Ever Given has been freed, and so have the jokes – 15 favourites
After almost a week blocking the Suez Canal and costing international trade billions of pounds, the 400-metre container ship, Ever Given, has been refloated.
It began in the small hours of the morning, when tugs managed to dislodge the prow.
#BREAKING| Ever Given was successfully re-floated
at 4.30 am local time and was being secured at the moment, Inchcape, a global provider of marine services said on Twitter __ REUTERS#Egypt #Suez #SuezCanal #EVERGIVEN #Evergreen #BreakingNews|#قناة_السويس #السفينة_الجائحة #عاجل pic.twitter.com/HxFAW2LUzw
— Egypt Today Magazine (@EgyptTodayMag) March 29, 2021
It looked, for a time, as though the release had been a false start.
#BREAKING: Ever Given vessel has swung back into #Suez Canal's banks because of high winds after it had been partially re-floated: Reuters#SuezCrisis #suezcanel pic.twitter.com/W9BpTkycfQ
— Daily News Egypt (@DailyNewsEgypt) March 29, 2021
But it eventually made its way back on course.
BREAKING: the #EVERGIVEN is ON THE MOVE, headed northwards at around 3 knots (3.5mph).
What a great thing to see. pic.twitter.com/pOuc0hdRWV
— John Scott-Railton (@jsrailton) March 29, 2021
The efforts of engineers and tug boat crews were helped enormously by an unusually high tide.
Global economy saved from ruin by…full moon. https://t.co/jqEeuJVg4k
— Bill McKibben (@billmckibben) March 29, 2021
One crucial team expressed their – and the world’s – delight.
The Egyptian Team of the Tug boat “Mashhour” (pronounced mash- hoor) celebrates the success of freeing the #EverGiven After it got stuck in the Suez Canal.
They are chanting: Mashhour is number 1” pic.twitter.com/kZfFYvLP5f
— Anas Alhajji (@anasalhajji) March 29, 2021
Moving the ship not only cleared the way for the 400 blocked boats to move forward, but it also unleashed a flood of Twitter jokes.
1.
After weeks at sea, the Captain of the Ever Given is relieved to be back on dry land, and ready to drive home. pic.twitter.com/kV68y2jNEn
— Pundamentalism (@Pundamentalism) March 29, 2021
2.
Ever Given is on its way and the crew are reflecting on lessons learned. The tugboats are back on duty guarding world trade. The digger has found a renewed sense of purpose and quit to become a life coach and motivational speaker.
— Karl Sharro (@KarlreMarks) March 30, 2021
3.
BREAKING:
Good News: We got the big boat unstuck!
Not So Good News: We may have used one too many Anti-Sand Missiles to unstick it.#SuezCanal #EVERGIVEN #Evergreenship #SuezBLOCKED #SuezCrisis pic.twitter.com/JVqfHbvyui
— RAF_Luton (@RAF_Luton) March 29, 2021
4.
🚢
Problem solved. pic.twitter.com/YHpaKXgf0V
— Alexander Verbeek 🌍 (@Alex_Verbeek) March 28, 2021
5.
I hope they keep in touch #Suez #EVERGIVEN pic.twitter.com/hYiWs0qDQG
— HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) March 29, 2021
6.
I did it. I knew that standing on the doorstep and clapping would free the ship eventually. But I’m no hero, I’m just an ordinary guy.
— paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) March 29, 2021
7.
Willem Dafoe after unblocking the Suez Canal pic.twitter.com/sy2YQQ0wu8
— Film Daze (@filmdaze) March 29, 2021
