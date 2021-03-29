Life

This tale of petty revenge at a McDonald’s drive thru has gone viral all over again

Poke Staff. Updated March 29th, 2021

This tale of petty revenge at a McDonald’s drive thru has just gone viral because people loved it so much.

It’s not entirely the first time we’ve seen it but if any tale is worth telling twice, then it might be this one.

It’s a Facebook post by Nelly Zenani that then went viral on Twitter after it was shared by @KatlehoMolai1.

Anyway, this is what Nelly had to say.

And it’s fair to say people enjoyed it. They really enjoyed it.

Some people took it with a side order of scepticism, not least because of the number of times it appears to come round.

Like a particularly big meal, this one might be repeating on us for some time yet.

Source Facebook Nelly Zenani Twitter @KatlehoMolai1

