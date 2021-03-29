These otters returning to rescue their buddy is an amazing, heart-stopping watch

Animals

Not so much why did the otter cross the road – actually, not that at all – but what happened when one otter crossed the road but wasn’t able to get up the other side.

It’s a video that went viral because, well, have a watch for yourself. It’s a heart-stopping 21 seconds.

No otter is left behind!

The video went on to be shared by @RexChapman and here are just some of the things people said about it.

Looks like a momma otter, she got this! 🤘 — Norrin Radd (@NorrinR06303580) March 28, 2021

That’s awesome but it also had to hurt like hell — Climb the Hill (@kidzmom1) March 28, 2021

That is the definition of teamwork. — Wear A Damn Mask (@DCJohnNorton) March 28, 2021

break on through to the otter side. — QOPdead2me (@finish_go) March 28, 2021

Talking of teamwork …

