These otters returning to rescue their buddy is an amazing, heart-stopping watch
Not so much why did the otter cross the road – actually, not that at all – but what happened when one otter crossed the road but wasn’t able to get up the other side.
It’s a video that went viral because, well, have a watch for yourself. It’s a heart-stopping 21 seconds.
Teamwork! 💪 pic.twitter.com/dzNYi0unTy
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) March 27, 2021
No otter is left behind!
The video went on to be shared by @RexChapman and here are just some of the things people said about it.
Looks like a momma otter, she got this! 🤘
— Norrin Radd (@NorrinR06303580) March 28, 2021
That’s awesome but it also had to hurt like hell
— Climb the Hill (@kidzmom1) March 28, 2021
That is the definition of teamwork.
— Wear A Damn Mask (@DCJohnNorton) March 28, 2021
break on through to the otter side.
— QOPdead2me (@finish_go) March 28, 2021
Talking of teamwork …
Teamwork.🐶🎂🍰pic.twitter.com/DVwa4GnCjl
— уσg (@Yoda4ever) March 28, 2021
