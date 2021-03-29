Animals

These otters returning to rescue their buddy is an amazing, heart-stopping watch

Poke Staff. Updated March 29th, 2021

Not so much why did the otter cross the road – actually, not that at all – but what happened when one otter crossed the road but wasn’t able to get up the other side.

It’s a video that went viral because, well, have a watch for yourself. It’s a heart-stopping 21 seconds.

No otter is left behind!

The video went on to be shared by @RexChapman and here are just some of the things people said about it.

Talking of teamwork …

Source Twitter @buitengebieden_

