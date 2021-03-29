Prince William’s ‘Sexiest Bald Man’ award had people tearing their hair out – 14 funniest responses

Twitter

Nobody:

Nobody at all:

Cosmetic surgery specialists, Longevita: Prince William is the sexiest bald man on the planet.

Prince William named as ‘world’s sexiest bald man’ https://t.co/7AAhLBEdKu — The Independent (@Independent) March 27, 2021

He may be the hair heir to the throne, but even that doesn’t mean people flocked to vote for him in a poll of sexy bald men. The company ‘worked it out’ using Google searches.

If they were trying to pass GCSE Statistics, there’ll be some bad news on results day. If, however, they were just trying to attract attention – mission accomplished, and Twitter got a good laugh out of it.

Jason Statham didn't flip a car upside down so he could attach a bomb to a crane in transporter 2 just to be disrespected like this https://t.co/dMNnzDAQHd — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) March 27, 2021

This is a weird way to announce every other bald man died in a big bald fire https://t.co/A72CLGrxry — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 27, 2021

What the obsequious fuck?! 😂 — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) March 27, 2021

Was the only other contestant Iain Duncan Smith? https://t.co/PWDZGmfmhb — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) March 27, 2021

