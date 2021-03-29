Olaf Falafel’s thread of Premier League managers in art is a masterpiece in its own right
The phenomenon of threads of people as things doesn’t look like it’s going away anytime soon.
We’ve seen Theresa May as bottles of Tresemmé, David Bowie as ice-lollies, and of course, there’s not enough mind bleach in the world to rid us of the image of Piers Morgan as pieces of meat.
The wonderful Olaf Falafel – artist, author and comedian – has entered the chat with this very cultured thread of Premier League managers in works of art.
See for yourself.
1.
Premier League managers in art – a thread
1) Steve Bruce – Emma Koningin by Jan Veth pic.twitter.com/ZhBwRQG761
— Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) March 27, 2021
2.
2) Pep Guardiola – Head of Man at Helovan by Hermann Struck pic.twitter.com/w0VBXqqW0h
— Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) March 27, 2021
3.
3) Jürgen Klopp – Sancho Panza Lying Down by Candido Portinari pic.twitter.com/B1zvhA8Xsv
— Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) March 27, 2021
4.
4) David Moyes – Portrait of the Artist with a Mocking Face by Joseph Ducreux pic.twitter.com/JsGVhLkFCx
— Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) March 27, 2021
5.
5) Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – Franciscus Costerus by Lucas Vorsterman pic.twitter.com/Ut7bVQDvHq
— Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) March 27, 2021
6.
6) José Mourinho – José Feliciano Fernandes Pinheiro by Henrique Manzo pic.twitter.com/DKbYhXAhgN
— Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) March 27, 2021
7.
7) Sean Dyche – Prince Elector August of Saxony by Zacharias Wehme pic.twitter.com/Idmkd4lK5N
— Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) March 27, 2021
8.
8) Graham Potter – Mrs Robert Walter Weir by Julian Alden Weir pic.twitter.com/zdAbOWbn3i
— Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) March 27, 2021
9.
9) Mikel Arteta – Manuel José Mosquera by José Miguel Figueroa pic.twitter.com/tp48FrC2or
— Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) March 27, 2021
10.
10) Nuno Espírito Santo – Festus Hommius by Johannes Meursius pic.twitter.com/gAMig7aenw
— Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) March 27, 2021
