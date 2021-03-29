News

Piers Morgan finally broke his ‘silence’ on Meghan – 9 understandably sceptical responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 29th, 2021

Stop worrying, call off the search parties and wrap some bubble wrap around your irony meter, because Piers Morgan has finally broken his silence.

Hang on …I’m getting a message in my earpiece, and it says –

“HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!”

Now that we’ve got that out of the way, let’s see what other people had to say about it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Obviously, you could read the article, but as a taster, this screenshot has been doing the rounds.

We can verify that it is, in fact, real, and not – as we thought – a very funny PhotoShop job.

