Piers Morgan finally broke his ‘silence’ on Meghan – 9 understandably sceptical responses

Stop worrying, call off the search parties and wrap some bubble wrap around your irony meter, because Piers Morgan has finally broken his silence.

COMING TOMORROW… Everyone else has had their say, now I’ll have mine – only in the Mail on Sunday.👇 pic.twitter.com/vjsrvEjAyO — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 27, 2021

Hang on …I’m getting a message in my earpiece, and it says –

“HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!”

Now that we’ve got that out of the way, let’s see what other people had to say about it.

1.

So pleased you’ve broken your silence. No one breaks their silence quite like you… or more frequently. https://t.co/RTkCeYkiko — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) March 28, 2021

2.

How can you break your silence when all you do is talk?! https://t.co/sn7Ua2z9YD — (@eatwitharli) March 27, 2021

3.

YOU HAVE CONSTANTLY HAD YOUR SAY, YOUR SAY-HAVING HAS NEVER CEASED NOT EVEN WHEN YOU VOLUNTARILY QUIT YOUR JOB YOU MASSIVE SAY-HAVER pic.twitter.com/J7SUBKQWBd — Rachel Parris (@rachelparris) March 27, 2021

4.

Would love to hear Piers Morgan make his silence — Grace Petrie (@gracepetrie) March 28, 2021

5.

PIERS MORGAN: Man with nearly eight million followers on Twitter and a best selling book explains in his regular column in a major national newspaper how it feels to be silenced. pic.twitter.com/zHBUFmyIfo — The DM Reporter (@DMReporter) March 28, 2021

6.

Great that @piersmorgan is breaking his silence … he has been a Trappist Monk for years … https://t.co/4TiKF31Gci — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) March 27, 2021

7.

Breaks his silence?

Next week DFS break their silence on their upcoming sale. pic.twitter.com/iL9WPbUquW — Paul Coleman (@PColemanchester) March 28, 2021

8.

Just broken my silence with an explosive inside story, I’d give it ten minutes if I were you. pic.twitter.com/MvDIEXxX0Q — Tom Hamilton (@thhamilton) March 27, 2021

9.

breaks his silence 😂 the man has more platforms than clapham junction pic.twitter.com/4mxf6zWsFf — three steaks pam (@alexandrakuri) March 28, 2021

Obviously, you could read the article, but as a taster, this screenshot has been doing the rounds.

Piers Morgan goes full Partridge. pic.twitter.com/wM6yWJSrsU — Michael Hann (@MichaelAHann) March 28, 2021

Wow…this is powerful writing from Piers Morgan pic.twitter.com/1p9befk9A1 — Dom Joly (@domjoly) March 28, 2021

We can verify that it is, in fact, real, and not – as we thought – a very funny PhotoShop job.

Great that Piers Morgan has finally got a platform to air his opinions. — LILYALLEN2.0 (@lilyallen) March 27, 2021

