Jurassic Park’s iconic Sam Neill sunglasses moment has been recreated with a hilarious twist

We’ve all seen that reveal moment in Jurassic Park, where Sam Neill takes off his sunglasses to get a better look at the giant animals wandering around, that he somehow hasn’t noticed until they’re pointed out to him.

Even if you haven’t seen the film, you will have seen the reaction gif.

Funny TikToker, Zachary Trump, has recreated that iconic shot – but with a bit of a difference.

That’s Rex, the dinosaur from Beach Boulevard, Jacksonville Florida – in case you were wondering. He’s been guarding the area since the 60s, just waiting to hit the big time.

Here’s what TikTok users had to say about the sketch.

Because film music is a bit of a recurring theme for Zachary, also known as Trumpenstein, here’s a bonus sketch for you.

If anyone knows how to go big, it’s Hans Zimmer.

