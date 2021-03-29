James Blunt had some fun at Piers Morgan’s expense with this Mail front page

Celebrity

To Twitter – stick with us – where James Blunt spotted this Mail on Sunday front page about coronavirus vaccinations for the under-50s and thought he’d have a bit of fun with it.

‘Hmmm. Suspect someone’s been lying about their age,’ said @JamesBlunt

Except that wasn’t entirely the full picture, as you’ve already spotted.

Here’s what Morgan said later.

I’m 49.

Or rather, that’s my truth – so you have to believe me. https://t.co/qrt9bLeQZs — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 28, 2021

Separate but related, Blunt went viral at the weekend with this rather fabulous takedown of a troll who, it appears, took to Twitter to say: ‘James Blunt is a posh prick!’

We only say ‘it appears’ because it’s since been deleted, more’s the pity.

Everyone enjoyed Blunt’s reply, though.

