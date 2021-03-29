James Blunt had some fun at Piers Morgan’s expense with this Mail front page
To Twitter – stick with us – where James Blunt spotted this Mail on Sunday front page about coronavirus vaccinations for the under-50s and thought he’d have a bit of fun with it.
‘Hmmm. Suspect someone’s been lying about their age,’ said @JamesBlunt
Except that wasn’t entirely the full picture, as you’ve already spotted.
Here’s what Morgan said later.
I’m 49.
Or rather, that’s my truth – so you have to believe me. https://t.co/qrt9bLeQZs
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 28, 2021
Separate but related, Blunt went viral at the weekend with this rather fabulous takedown of a troll who, it appears, took to Twitter to say: ‘James Blunt is a posh prick!’
We only say ‘it appears’ because it’s since been deleted, more’s the pity.
Everyone enjoyed Blunt’s reply, though.
