Donald Trump gatecrashed a wedding at Mar-a-Lago and made a speech – about himself

If you were wondering how badly Donald Trump has been missing having every platform in the world at his beck and call, this is your answer.

He gatecrashed a wedding at his resort, Mar-a-Lago, and turned it into a campaign rally.

It’s the first time we’ve ever seen a Worst Man speech.

Newlyweds, John and Megan Arrigo, might at least have expected to be the centre of attention for one day, but Trump wasn’t going to let that happen – not while he had a tux, a microphone, and the wounded entitlement of a seven-year-old denied a pudding for refusing to eat their peas.

Instead of wishing the happy couple a long and happy life, he launched into a list of things Joe Biden is doing wrong, including his handling of China and the border with Mexico.

He also restated his ridiculous claims about the election being rigged.

Here’s what Twitter had to say about it.

1.

It’s Like wedding crashers meets dumb and dumber https://t.co/axWC2wmlUk — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) March 28, 2021

2.

what a beautiful testament to the loving couple, mazel tov https://t.co/YauFXC4Wpc — Jesse Lehrich (@JesseLehrich) March 29, 2021

3.

To be fair, it's not like he was going to give marital advice. https://t.co/kJC3ZpX1E5 — Orin Kerr (@OrinKerr) March 29, 2021

4.

I mean, if you are going to have your wedding at Mar-a-Lago, you should fully expect this to happen, and for the likely possibility that Trump will put his tiny hands on your news brides’ ass or boobs. https://t.co/tG5M25XEdF — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) March 29, 2021

5.

[wedding] PASTOR: dearly beloved, we are gathered here tod- DONALD TRUMP: [grabs mic from pastor] CHY-NA — Born Miserable (@bornmiserable) March 29, 2021

6.

Living at Mar-a-Lago full time now allows Trump to ruin weddings; beyond his own. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) March 29, 2021

7.

I don't care that Trump showed up at a wedding at Mar-a-Lago and went on a psychotic rant. I'm only surprised he hasn't done it more often. . . meanwhile in sports . . . — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) March 29, 2021

8.

Tell me you had a trashy wedding without telling me you had a trashy wedding — jesusthaplumber (@iamjesus214) March 28, 2021

Lest we forget, it’s not the first time Trump has crashed a wedding at one of his resorts and turned the event into a rally.

Trump crashes MAGA-themed wedding at his Bedminster, NJ, golf resort on Saturday that left the bride and groom chanting “USA! USA!” pic.twitter.com/mxmN4R5cDu — 24News (@24NewsBreak) July 21, 2019

Perhaps Noel Casler is onto something.

When you purchase the wedding package at Mar a Lago they throw in the 5 minute stand up set by Donald Trump for free. — NoelCaslerComedy (@CaslerNoel) March 29, 2021

