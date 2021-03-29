News

Donald Trump gatecrashed a wedding at Mar-a-Lago and made a speech – about himself

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 29th, 2021

If you were wondering how badly Donald Trump has been missing having every platform in the world at his beck and call, this is your answer.

He gatecrashed a wedding at his resort, Mar-a-Lago, and turned it into a campaign rally.

It’s the first time we’ve ever seen a Worst Man speech.

Newlyweds, John and Megan Arrigo, might at least have expected to be the centre of attention for one day, but Trump wasn’t going to let that happen – not while he had a tux, a microphone, and the wounded entitlement of a seven-year-old denied a pudding for refusing to eat their peas.

Instead of wishing the happy couple a long and happy life, he launched into a list of things Joe Biden is doing wrong, including his handling of China and the border with Mexico.

He also restated his ridiculous claims about the election being rigged.

Here’s what Twitter had to say about it.

Lest we forget, it’s not the first time Trump has crashed a wedding at one of his resorts and turned the event into a rally.

Perhaps Noel Casler is onto something.

Source TMZ Image Screengrab

