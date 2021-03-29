David Lammy went viral with his takedown of a caller who said he’s not English because he’s not white

Videos

David Lammy was filling in for James O’Brien on LBC today while the presenter is on holiday.

We mention this because the Labour MP went viral with his response to a caller who took the time to ring in to tell him he’s not English because he’s not white.

And it’s absolutely worth listening to in full.

David Lammy schools this caller who tells him he's "not English" because he's not white. @DavidLammy pic.twitter.com/CNB4eCvLlt — LBC (@LBC) March 29, 2021

Here’s what David Lammy said later.

Don’t ever tell me I’m “not English”. pic.twitter.com/pODPhOJw8W — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) March 29, 2021

And just a few of the things people said about it.

Lammy shouldn't have to deal with this. But he does so very well. https://t.co/tit287SqtL — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) March 29, 2021

Patience of a Saint. https://t.co/rvLvq84LfU — Wes Streeting MP (@wesstreeting) March 29, 2021

Are we actually living in a country where someone phones in to tell a black MP, born & raised here, that they aren’t English because they’re not white? Oh, yes we are. 🤯 Hats off to @DavidLammy for his politeness & restraint in the face of such ugliness.pic.twitter.com/jkyR5iqupt — Brendan May (@bmay) March 29, 2021

OK, fine, you win the calmness competition. You stayed constructive after the word "pollute", whereas I would have leaned more towards public shaming. Kudos. https://t.co/CPiMQC49NA — Femi😷 (@Femi_Sorry) March 29, 2021

"I'm English… I'm Angolo-Saxon." Jean is not going to be happy when she finds out where the Saxons came from. https://t.co/khjb9d8Zq0 — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) March 29, 2021

And finally, from the man he was standing in for.

Good to see the show in such safe hands while I'm off! https://t.co/1cvtnubuWE — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) March 29, 2021

