Videos

David Lammy went viral with his takedown of a caller who said he’s not English because he’s not white

Poke Staff. Updated March 29th, 2021

David Lammy was filling in for James O’Brien on LBC today while the presenter is on holiday.

We mention this because the Labour MP went viral with his response to a caller who took the time to ring in to tell him he’s not English because he’s not white.

And it’s absolutely worth listening to in full.

Here’s what David Lammy said later.

And just a few of the things people said about it.

And finally, from the man he was standing in for.

READ MORE

Piers Morgan finally broke his ‘silence’ on Meghan – 9 understandably sceptical responses

Source Twitter @LBC

More from the Poke