A boy kept bothering the electrician with questions so they did this and it’s brilliant

Early contender for feelgood story of the week is this firm of electricians which melted hearts everywhere by rewarding an inquisitive young assistant with a £15 ‘payslip’.

And the breakdown of ‘jobs’ completed by young Theo, along with his £15 payment, is just fabulous, as shared by Laura-Nicole Anderson on Facebook.

And here’s what Laura-Nicole had to say.

‘Quite possibly the sweetest act of kindness I’ve ever seen!!!! ‘We have had the electricians in every other week for the past 6 weeks and Theo has been obsessed with them!!! He has hounded them with questions, kindness and constant offers of help!! ‘I laughed that they would be the sick of the sight of us and happy when the work was finished. ‘One of them popped over today to finish something quickly and surprised Theo with this!!! ‘His first ever job. Thank you Seytons Electrical!!! You have made Theo’s day!!’

And that breakdown in full, just in case it’s tricky to read …

Measuring of items – £1.50

Counting and adding up number of sockets – £1.50

Catering (yummy cookies) – £1.50

Excellent volunteering – £1.50

Quality assurance (Asking lots of questions) – £9 Total £15

The lovely little gesture went viral after it was shared by @SportySuz20 on Twitter …

Possibly the sweetest act of kindness I’ve seen 🥺 Family had electricians in every week for the past 6 weeks and their little boy was obsessed with them ☺️

He hounded them with questions, kindness and constant offers to help!

The little boy just received this from them 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/rkEKatOyRu — Suzanne ❤️ RETWEET pinned tweet 🙏 (@SportySuz20) March 28, 2021

… and here are our favourite responses.

I hope @HMRCgovuk get involved. Seems like a tax fiddle to me. Has it gone through their books? — Chairman Lmao ☭ (@BenTheTim) March 28, 2021

I’ve also reported to @TrustedElecs . If this company are letting a child run quality control then I’m very concerned. — Josh (@JoshBoswell) March 28, 2021

Plot twist. He's actually 28. — Lindley. (@JLindley1991) March 28, 2021

This is our friends business, they were only telling us about this last night and today it’s gone mad! They are genuinely lovely lads and they deserve all the credit they’re getting for it. Well done lads ♥️ — Steve Allen (@StiggyAllen) March 28, 2021

Source Facebook @lauranicole.anderson H/T Famous Campaigns