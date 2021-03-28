Videos

This hyperrealistic art is absolutely mind-blowing – and there’s a twist

Poke Staff. Updated March 28th, 2021

Over on TikTok, a user named myart1979 is blowing people’s minds with their Trompe-l’œil artworks, which really do deceive the eye.

@myart1979

##art ##artist ##drawning ##myart ##creative ##inspiration ##artwork ##draw ##challange ##fypシ ##fyp

♬ Paparazzi Kim Dracula Version – Kim Dracula

Try this one.

@myart1979

Reply to @bella.nardi ##art ##artist ##fyp ##fypシ ##tik_tok ##myart ##transition ##challange

♬ Sugar Remix – Tik Tok

So much for ‘a tad obvious’.

