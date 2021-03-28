12 fantastically funny takes on the pandemic

Twitter

It may be almost ‘Happy Monday’, at the time of writing, with the next step of the roadmap about to land, but the pandemic is very much still with us.

Luckily, so are the funny tweets about it. Here’s the latest dose, which is at least 85 per cent effective against Matt Hancock.

Government to launch new pandemic-fighting agency in April, as well as new finance unit to prevent the 2008 banking crisis. — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) March 25, 2021

Crikey, his arm’s going to ache in the morning… pic.twitter.com/yVqMFcaI7Z — Beau (@DrBeauBeaumont) March 21, 2021

it’s not been a completely wasted year in lockdown I have managed to learn how to poach an egg — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) March 23, 2021

When we get out of lockdown, boy are we going to have some stories to tell…. not really — Milton Jones (@themiltonjones) March 27, 2021

Boss: Our return to office procedures mean only essential employees should be in the office. [next day] Boss [looking at me]: why are you here — Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) March 25, 2021

Covid is weird because being approached by a masked man is less scary than being approached by an unmasked man and we’re all super excited to get stuck with a needle or two. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) March 26, 2021

I can assure everyone that having the vaccine is completely painless even for those, like me, who have a fear of noodles as a result of a traumatic childhood typo. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) March 26, 2021

its so crazy to think that I'm just one more vaccine dose away from selling my bathwater on twitch again — Matt O'Brien (@matt_obrien) March 25, 2021

One of the worst side effects of the vaccine is my kids yelling really loudly all the time — MumInBits (@MumInBits) March 25, 2021

Only just started reading this and it’s just like Columbo. You know who the killer is right at the start and the rest of the book is just showing how you prove it’s Boris Johnson. pic.twitter.com/HHXGzmRb2i — Dave Lee (@davelee1968) March 27, 2021

Loophole states that Stanley Johnson is entitled to moor his Hoseasons holiday barge sideways across any canal in the world. — Davey Jones (@DHBJones) March 27, 2021

Love it when the supermarket tells you when you can go in with a little traffic light. Makes me feel like I’m a big strong car rather than a sad damp skeleton — Zoë Tomalin (@ZoeTomalin) March 27, 2021

And finally – a message from God.

You should not get the COVID vaccine unless you are absolutely sure you want to live. — God (@TheTweetOfGod) March 26, 2021

Image CDC on Unsplash