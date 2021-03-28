The clocks have gone forward – 21 alarmingly good reactions

Twitter

In case you were wondering where your hour went, the clocks skipped forward during the night.

This heralds the start of British Summer Time – an expression that illustrates the word ‘oxymoron’ almost as beautifully as ‘science fiction’ or ‘ministerial responsibility’. Of course, outside of the UK, it’s Daylight Savings Time.

It essentially means that we’ll spend the next week saying things like “It’s half four, but it’s really half three.” or “The oven clock’s right again.”

But, before any of that, people have been saying this.

1.

If you can't remember whether the clocks go forward or back this weekend, here's a handy phrase to help you: the clocks go forward this weekend — Craig Deeley 🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 (@craiguito) March 26, 2021

2.

Tonight remember to turn your clocks sideways to British Surreal Time. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) March 27, 2021

3.

It's hard to get upset about losing an hour when we've all lost an entire year.#ClocksGoForward — Phlegm Clandango (@Cain_Unable) March 27, 2021

4.

THE 👏 CLOCKS 👏 GO 👏 FORWARD 👏 EVERY 👏 NIGHT 👏 THAT’S 👏 HOW 👏 TIME 👏 WORKS — Adam Kay (@amateuradam) March 27, 2021

5.

A reminder that the clocks go forward an hour tonight in the UK so you have even less time to wait for your vaccination. — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) March 27, 2021

6.

Time is now completely meaningless but if you fancy putting your clocks forward for old times' sake, here's how: pic.twitter.com/3O6wC8kxPs — innocent drinks (@innocent) March 27, 2021

7.

That hour we’re losing tomorrow is going to one of Boris’s mates. — GlennyRodge (@GlennyRodge) March 27, 2021

8.

On this night of the year I like to recall once being a touch worse for wear in a Stepney Green kebab shop, looking at my phone and shouting ‘WE HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR OUR KEBABS FOR AN HOUR AND TWENTY MINUTES!’ It was politely pointed out to me that the clocks had gone forward. — Tom Peck (@tompeck) March 27, 2021

9.

Good news. Clocks go forward tonight which is the equivalent of missing two episodes of Mrs Brown. #clocksgoforward — GailRenard (@GailRenard) March 27, 2021

10.

lol at everyone talking about changing the clocks as if time didn't cease to be a meaningful concept a whole year ago now — Jonn Elledge (@JonnElledge) March 27, 2021

11.