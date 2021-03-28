People are sharing their ‘British problems’ and we’ve collected 15 funny favourites
Over on Reddit, in the r/BritishProblems forum, Brits are having a moan – completely out of character, but there you are.
They claim these are things that beset the British, but we have a sneaking suspicion that some of them are more universal.
They’re still highly relatable.
1. Maybe get a hobby
2. Complete lie – the DFS sale has better survival prospects than cockroaches
3. This is why you can’t buy ‘Trust me – I’m a meteorologist’ T-shirts
4. They should make it illegal to call that a pie
5. One of the top ten causes of parental insomnia
6. 0118, 999, 881, 999, 119, 725….3. A proper earworm
7. Twopoundfiftyland isn’t as catchy
8. You’re allowed to call in some smaller trolleys to tow it to one side
