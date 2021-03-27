Simply 19 very satisfying times these people’s BS was gloriously called out
Try not to be totally shocked or anything – very possibly you should sit down before we break this to you – but the internet is full of nonsense.
And it’s always very satisfying to see someone’s BS brutally shot to pieces in a most comprehensive fashion. Here are 19 such marvellous moments, as featured on the subReddit r/quityourbullshit.
1.
‘Guy leaves a bad review for a shop he was never even at’
2.
‘Someone is awfully busy with so many careers!’
3.
‘Sigh …’
4.
‘IDK how restaurants deal with all the anti-masker BS right now’
5.
‘Clean and Simple’
6.
‘Not the gospel truth?’
7.
‘They did the math’
8.
‘Don’t need 5G when u have the fastest 4G in the universe’
9.
‘No ProofAnti vaxxers never change’
10.
‘IKEA correcting a concerned American citizen on how to properly display the US flag’
