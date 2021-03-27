Simply 19 very satisfying times these people’s BS was gloriously called out

Best Of

Try not to be totally shocked or anything – very possibly you should sit down before we break this to you – but the internet is full of nonsense.

And it’s always very satisfying to see someone’s BS brutally shot to pieces in a most comprehensive fashion. Here are 19 such marvellous moments, as featured on the subReddit r/quityourbullshit.

1.

‘Guy leaves a bad review for a shop he was never even at’

(via)

2.

‘Someone is awfully busy with so many careers!’

(via)

3.

‘Sigh …’

(via)

4.

‘IDK how restaurants deal with all the anti-masker BS right now’

(via)

5.

‘Clean and Simple’

(via)

6.

‘Not the gospel truth?’

(via)

7.

‘They did the math’

(via)

8.

‘Don’t need 5G when u have the fastest 4G in the universe’

(via)

9.

‘No ProofAnti vaxxers never change’

(via)

10.

‘IKEA correcting a concerned American citizen on how to properly display the US flag’

(via)