Simply 13 funny pictures we’ve seen this week

We’ve made it to the end of another week and these are 13 of the funniest pictures we’ve seen over the last seven days.

1.

‘Slip given out at one of my local bars if security kicks someone out’

(via u/Dysfunkti0nal)

2.

“I suppose you’re all wondering why I gathered you here today …”

(via u/TurdsforNipples)

3.

‘R.I.P. Wile E. Coyote’

(via u/rpodovich)

4.

‘Existentialist bumper sticker from Vermont on an old yellow Mercedes’

(via u/nofomo2)

5.

‘Myself and two coworkers realized we were wearing the same coat. The only option was to zip them into one three person coat’

(via u/Geekquinox)

6.

‘One of the best fake IDs I’ve ever seen’

(via u/TheTiltedStraight)

7.

‘Kid wearing the wrong mask in the wrong place at the wrong time’

(via u/maaanthathurts)

8.

‘How this Dachshund grabs the window of opportunity!’

(via u/psycot)

9.

‘That’s a really good technique for a store’

(via u/ModerateFloor)

10.

‘SMOL’

(via u/BitchyGays)

11.

‘We all shall applaud the jellyfish!!’

(via u/jinjanshub09)

12.

‘Well, duh’

(via u/CaptainWisconsin)

13.

‘My mom just sent me this’

(via u/AnubisAvery17)

