9 of the funniest and most brutal comebacks of the week
It’s that time of the week when we round up 9 of funniest and most brutal comebacks of the last seven days.
1.
‘I wasn’t born to wear a mask …’
2.
‘Whose line crew still delivering’
3.
‘That’s a critical hit!!’
4.
‘Looking for approval in all the wrong places’
5.
‘Those Italians don’t even speak English!’
6.
‘Muh Freedums!!!’
7.
‘Looks like the guy made a lot of memories at school …’
8.
‘Damn pachysephalasaurs is a big word’
9.
‘I want to rescue but it must be a purebred …’
And finally …
READ MORE
17 hilariously embarrassing moments that will make you very glad it wasn’t you
More from the Poke
Simply 13 funny pictures we’ve seen this week
Colin Mochrie had the best comeback for his Whose Line … sparring partner