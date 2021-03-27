9 of the funniest and most brutal comebacks of the week

Best Of

It’s that time of the week when we round up 9 of funniest and most brutal comebacks of the last seven days.

1.

‘I wasn’t born to wear a mask …’

(via)

2.

‘Whose line crew still delivering’

(via)

3.

‘That’s a critical hit!!’

(via)

4.

‘Looking for approval in all the wrong places’

(via)

5.

‘Those Italians don’t even speak English!’

(via)

6.

‘Muh Freedums!!!’

(via)

7.

‘Looks like the guy made a lot of memories at school …’

(via)

8.

‘Damn pachysephalasaurs is a big word’

(via)

9.

‘I want to rescue but it must be a purebred …’

(via)

And finally …

(via)

READ MORE

17 hilariously embarrassing moments that will make you very glad it wasn’t you