‘What police cars in Scotland sound like’ is 22 seconds very well spent

John Plunkett. Updated March 26th, 2021

Comedian, author and illustrator Olaf Falafel went viral with this fabulous video which might well be our favourite 22 seconds of the week.

And it took on a bit of a life of its own on Twitter. Here are our favourite things people said about it (including more from @OFalafel himself).

To conclude …

And if you don’t already follow @OFalafel on Twitter now!

