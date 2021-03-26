‘What police cars in Scotland sound like’ is 22 seconds very well spent
Comedian, author and illustrator Olaf Falafel went viral with this fabulous video which might well be our favourite 22 seconds of the week.
I told my American cousin this is what police cars in Scotland sound like pic.twitter.com/fwWwqmcPd7
— Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) March 25, 2021
And it took on a bit of a life of its own on Twitter. Here are our favourite things people said about it (including more from @OFalafel himself).
They bloody well should sound like that🤣 https://t.co/zn0M65pcee
— Jan Venegoor of Citylink (@GaelicRoadSign) March 25, 2021
I will solve Five Hundred Crimes, and I will solve Five Hundred More
— Donkey Joté (@eltankos) March 25, 2021
Brilliant. @CollegeofPolice please adopt this regionally https://t.co/YlXQnZGU2A
— Police Sergeant Colin Taylor (@Colin_J_Taylor) March 25, 2021
Please tell me there’s an American person going around telling everyone they meet that Police in Scotland use them proclaimers as their sirens. 🤣🤣
— Caerau Ely RFC Mini & Juniors 🔴♠️ (@RfcEly) March 25, 2021
I would walk 500 miles
And I would walk 500 more
Just to be that cop who walks a thousand miles to kick down your door
— Binderdunnit (@njpc1888) March 25, 2021
I think we should campaign for this to happen. 🤣🤣
— Fan of David Paisley (@KarenKts11) March 25, 2021
We should definitely get a petition started – anyone on here got Sturgeon’s number? https://t.co/2gtSgi1usF
— Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) March 25, 2021
Would that make them the "five-oh-oh"
— Nicketh (@Nickethmcr) March 25, 2021
Just to be clear this is not real, it is a joke. I have merely added the vocals of the Proclaimers (copyright Charlie and Clive Proclaimer) to a video of a Polis car I found on Youtube (original here https://t.co/djk2dtcqDw ) sorry for any confusion/disappointment caused
— Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) March 25, 2021
To conclude …
You got to listen to this honest 😂🇳🇬 https://t.co/3Z7xffa9Ks
— Coonster (@hibeesfamily) March 25, 2021
And if you don’t already follow @OFalafel on Twitter now!
