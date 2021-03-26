News

A Tory MP wants people to carry bottles of milk in protest against lockdown – 11 full-fat takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 26th, 2021

Despite the protests of backbench Tories, MPs voted to extend emergency Covid-19 powers until the end of September, far beyond the planned end of social distancing in June.

As the debate raged on, Conservative lockdown sceptic, Charles Walker, took to his feet to reveal to the Commons how he intended to protest about the price of milk, clearly as an analogy for Covid-19 restrictions.

Not one MP stood up to say “How dairy encourage people to protest!”. Huge missed opportunity. HUGE.

So, anyway, if you see people wandering around holding a bottle of milk, they’re either protesting something or other or they’ve just bought a pint of milk.

What a time to be alive.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Of course, the whole things raises an important question – beyond whether Charles Walker thinks milk is too expensive or too cheap.

Source Haggis UK Image Screengrab, Screengrab

