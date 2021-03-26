A Tory MP wants people to carry bottles of milk in protest against lockdown – 11 full-fat takedowns

News

Despite the protests of backbench Tories, MPs voted to extend emergency Covid-19 powers until the end of September, far beyond the planned end of social distancing in June.

As the debate raged on, Conservative lockdown sceptic, Charles Walker, took to his feet to reveal to the Commons how he intended to protest about the price of milk, clearly as an analogy for Covid-19 restrictions.

Charles Walker is going to allow himself an act of defiance, & he's going to walk around London with a pint of milk on his person, because that pint will represent his protest… pic.twitter.com/NWtynJ7UMQ — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) March 25, 2021

Not one MP stood up to say “How dairy encourage people to protest!”. Huge missed opportunity. HUGE.

So, anyway, if you see people wandering around holding a bottle of milk, they’re either protesting something or other or they’ve just bought a pint of milk.

What a time to be alive.

2.30pm: Conservative MP Sir Charles Walker tells the Commons he is going to walk around London with a pint of milk as a protest over the coronavirus restrictions and encourages others to do the same.

7pm: pic.twitter.com/b3ks92xjeo — Sophie Morris (@itssophiemorris) March 25, 2021

I keep thinking of jokes to make, but, really, just saying "HAHAHAHAHAHA" is the only viable response. Milk vs corona. Jesus Christ. https://t.co/yl3tQXZVea — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) March 25, 2021

I don’t suppose it needs to be said that the freedom to carry a pint of milk is not under threat and this is full on pencils-up-the-nostrils madness but what ho I’ve said it anyway. https://t.co/Y59dzYtRJv — Tom Peck (@tompeck) March 25, 2021

To be fair, This is not the most stupid thing a Tory has said in Parliament in the last few months. https://t.co/ILK9yDUpBp — John West 🕯💙 (@JohnWest_JAWS) March 25, 2021

This is like something you'd read someone did in 1832. "I shall walk around London with a pint of milk, sir! And thereafter I will boil mine own shoe!" https://t.co/pzqpccUZee — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) March 25, 2021

If he was a real Conservative he'd snatch that milk off a kid first. https://t.co/9jYVYLnOV4 — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) March 25, 2021

This is really happening…MP Charles Walker tells colleagues he is going to walk around London with a pint of milk as a protest over the coronavirus restrictions. He encourages others to do the same, perhaps those who fear the slide into authoritarianism. — Kate Proctor (@Kate_M_Proctor) March 25, 2021

Lovely to see millions of years of human evolution culminate in an MP exercising his democratic right to protest by threatening to walk around for a bit with some milk. — Balderdash (@notDcfcBoss) March 25, 2021

I look forward to the future dramatisation of this protest as a West End musical: LES MILKERABLES. https://t.co/OgEI5XakbF — Adam Roberts (@arrroberts) March 25, 2021

….. And they're carrying around cartons of milk. pic.twitter.com/uAaRVWild1 — Michael🌱 Ⓥ #FBPE (@changed_gear) March 25, 2021

Of course, the whole things raises an important question – beyond whether Charles Walker thinks milk is too expensive or too cheap.

If Charles Walker MP uses milk to remind himself that the right to protest is a freedom, what does he use to remind himself he needs to buy milk? — Seán Jones (@seanjonesqc) March 26, 2021

