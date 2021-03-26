Animals

This video of a bear in a hot tub went viral because … it’s a bear in a hot tub

Poke Staff. Updated March 26th, 2021

It’s not often you see a bear out the back of your home. And it’s even less often you see in a bear out the back of your home taking a dip in your hot tub.

Which probably explains why this footage of a wild black bear in a Jacuzzi went so wildly viral after it was posted on TikTok and shared by journalist @yashar on Twitter.

The bear was filmed living the best life in the Smokey Mountains in Tennessee, apparently. And here are our favourite things people said about it.

Source Twitter @yashar TikTok

