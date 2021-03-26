This video of a bear in a hot tub went viral because … it’s a bear in a hot tub

Animals

It’s not often you see a bear out the back of your home. And it’s even less often you see in a bear out the back of your home taking a dip in your hot tub.

Which probably explains why this footage of a wild black bear in a Jacuzzi went so wildly viral after it was posted on TikTok and shared by journalist @yashar on Twitter.

My dude was ready for spring break to start 😎🐻https://t.co/EY2xZu7VJ2 pic.twitter.com/29V6Mj3QSk — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 24, 2021

The bear was filmed living the best life in the Smokey Mountains in Tennessee, apparently. And here are our favourite things people said about it.

the bear is now wondering just when someone is going to come take his drink order. — marsh_monster (@the_salty_marsh) March 24, 2021

He looks like he built a home in the wild bears habitat so idk why he’s acting so surprised to see it there 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Four Seasons Total Landscaping 🍊 (@SamaritanOmaha) March 24, 2021

The weird part of that video is that he goes outside. If a bear claims my jacuzzi that bear has earned the entire porch while they're in the jacuzzi because I like having limbs. — Pita Enigma (@jlannister) March 24, 2021

Not the subject of the tweet, but my God what a great backyard view! Also, that "great view" is in bear country so technically they should be paying the bear rent. Letting him use the jacuzzi on the weekends is the least they can do. — MFD (@MideOFD) March 24, 2021

So much hair in the drain. — Hiking Boot Eleganza (@bigfishstone) March 24, 2021

