This amazing ‘irrigation dog’ went wildly viral because it’s so impressive
The video of this ‘irrigation dog’ went wildly viral because the way it channels the water down the trench is just next-level stuff.
The irrigation dog.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/Bxaz18hNgO
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) March 24, 2021
Just astonishing.
‘Is he doing that just because he wants to or was he trained for some reason? Doing a brilliant job either way.’ drempire
‘Probably trained but loves it for sure.’ anonymus5876
And if you think it made people think of probably the biggest global news story of the week, the you’d be right.
They need this dog at the Suez Canal. https://t.co/dJbkFtqyou
— La Marie 😎 (@FordMcCartney) March 25, 2021
AIRLIFT THIS DOG TO THE SUEZ IMMEDIATELY https://t.co/bOvm6zXX8A
— Maladroithe (@Maladroithe) March 26, 2021
Can she dig out the ship https://t.co/GnMUknaQaT
— Emily G (@EmilyGorcenski) March 25, 2021
They need this dog at the Suez Canal immediately.. pic.twitter.com/Bxaz18hNgO
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) March 25, 2021
Final word to @HamillHimself …
And DOG created rivers… https://t.co/KmTBxKK8rC
— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 25, 2021
Source Twitter @buitengebieden_ Reddit u/m3antar