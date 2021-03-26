Animals

This amazing ‘irrigation dog’ went wildly viral because it’s so impressive

Poke Staff. Updated March 26th, 2021

The video of this ‘irrigation dog’ went wildly viral because the way it channels the water down the trench is just next-level stuff.

Just astonishing.

‘Is he doing that just because he wants to or was he trained for some reason? Doing a brilliant job either way.’ drempire

‘Probably trained but loves it for sure.’ anonymus5876

And if you think it made people think of probably the biggest global news story of the week, the you’d be right.

Final word to @HamillHimself

