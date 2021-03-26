This amazing ‘irrigation dog’ went wildly viral because it’s so impressive

Animals

The video of this ‘irrigation dog’ went wildly viral because the way it channels the water down the trench is just next-level stuff.

Just astonishing.

‘Is he doing that just because he wants to or was he trained for some reason? Doing a brilliant job either way.’ drempire ‘Probably trained but loves it for sure.’ anonymus5876

And if you think it made people think of probably the biggest global news story of the week, the you’d be right.

They need this dog at the Suez Canal. https://t.co/dJbkFtqyou — La Marie 😎 (@FordMcCartney) March 25, 2021

AIRLIFT THIS DOG TO THE SUEZ IMMEDIATELY https://t.co/bOvm6zXX8A — Maladroithe (@Maladroithe) March 26, 2021

Can she dig out the ship https://t.co/GnMUknaQaT — Emily G (@EmilyGorcenski) March 25, 2021

They need this dog at the Suez Canal immediately.. pic.twitter.com/Bxaz18hNgO — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) March 25, 2021

Final word to @HamillHimself …

And DOG created rivers… https://t.co/KmTBxKK8rC — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 25, 2021

Source Twitter @buitengebieden_ Reddit u/m3antar