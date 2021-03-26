Our favourite 25 funny tweets from this week

Twitter

Congratulations – you’ve made it to the weekend, or close enough to smell it. Why not reward yourself with a five-minute break and a good laugh?

You bring the cuppa and we’ll bring the funny stuff.

1.

A priest, a pastor and a rabbit walked in to blood donation clinic. The nursed asked the rabbit: "What is your blood type?" "I am probably a type O" said the rabbit. — Lucy (@LMBD1418) March 18, 2021

2.

1 megadeth = 10^6 deth — Brian Wecht (@bwecht) March 21, 2021

3.

glad I found this because I've been searching for a blazer that makes me look like a cursed wraith who is disintegrating after touching a holy amulet pic.twitter.com/RsiCeRwoPQ — Zoë Tomalin (@ZoeTomalin) March 22, 2021

4.

Gavin Williamson wins the flag wars by having two transplanted into his ears. pic.twitter.com/A9k681AI1F — James Doleman (@jamesdoleman) March 19, 2021

5.

I find it hard to believe that bears made porridge and the only thing wrong with it was the temperature. — Adam💣 (@YSylon) March 22, 2021

6.

This girl was crying on tiktok because she needed to cite the bible for her university essay but she didn't know who to put down as the author LOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL — Tianna, the Producer 🌼 (@dontsmileattee) March 23, 2021

7.

I don’t wish to alarm anyone but if you draw glasses on Masaccio’s Virgin and Child it’s Michael Caine holding a tiny Chris Evans being serenaded by the Proclaimers pic.twitter.com/WnQYmR06Hs — Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) March 24, 2021

8.

I love the Great British Menu. It’s a perfect mix of two great British traditions: rustic hearty cooking and passive aggression. — Jack Whitehall (@jackwhitehall) March 24, 2021

9.

“Excuse me, have you heard the good news about Her Majesty the Queen?” pic.twitter.com/FWru1LiPaM — Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) March 24, 2021

10.

gonna start watching football, what episode shall i start on? x — Delph🖤 (@dyb6t) March 23, 2021

11.

New Rihanna song sounds shite pic.twitter.com/IWxUpPjhBc — (@ruthxcasey) March 25, 2021

12.