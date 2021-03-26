James Blunt wins comeback of the day
The latest in an occasional series called ‘James Blunt wins comeback of the day’ is this, which began with this tweet to the anonymous confession account, @fesshole.
I once spent my own money to travel from London to Amsterdam to see James Blunt in concert. He was actually really good, and I'm a fan of his music. There, I said it and I'm not clinically insane.
— Fesshole 🙏 ⚫️ (@fesshole) March 19, 2021
It prompted this response from @terrierdaveuk who said this.
Even James Blunt wouldn't go to a James Blunt concert.
— Dave Anderson (@terrierdaveuk) March 19, 2021
And it was spotted by the man himself who didn’t disappoint.
Unless they paid me. https://t.co/4voSh2UiT7
— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) March 26, 2021
Hits the right note, and not the first time he’s made us smile on Twitter in 2021.
I can’t believe you have a friend either. https://t.co/pzsFdyO5eU
— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) February 21, 2021
Slightly regretting following the government’s advice to retrain. pic.twitter.com/i1z0swmCWW
— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) February 26, 2021
Hahahahahahahahahaha! No. https://t.co/dZeLFp5aaQ
— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) January 28, 2021
And then had the decency to fuck off and never be heard of again. https://t.co/TkH7IuBCwU
— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) March 11, 2021
My nuts. https://t.co/goWrweKfq7
— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) February 28, 2021
