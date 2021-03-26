Celebrity

James Blunt wins comeback of the day

Poke Staff. Updated March 26th, 2021

The latest in an occasional series called ‘James Blunt wins comeback of the day’ is this, which began with this tweet to the anonymous confession account, @fesshole.

It prompted this response from @terrierdaveuk who said this.

And it was spotted by the man himself who didn’t disappoint.

Hits the right note, and not the first time he’s made us smile on Twitter in 2021.

