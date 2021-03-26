Celebrity

The latest in an occasional series called ‘James Blunt wins comeback of the day’ is this, which began with this tweet to the anonymous confession account, @fesshole.

I once spent my own money to travel from London to Amsterdam to see James Blunt in concert. He was actually really good, and I'm a fan of his music. There, I said it and I'm not clinically insane. — Fesshole 🙏 ⚫️ (@fesshole) March 19, 2021

It prompted this response from @terrierdaveuk who said this.

Even James Blunt wouldn't go to a James Blunt concert. — Dave Anderson (@terrierdaveuk) March 19, 2021

And it was spotted by the man himself who didn’t disappoint.

Unless they paid me. https://t.co/4voSh2UiT7 — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) March 26, 2021

Hits the right note, and not the first time he’s made us smile on Twitter in 2021.

I can’t believe you have a friend either. https://t.co/pzsFdyO5eU — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) February 21, 2021

Slightly regretting following the government’s advice to retrain. pic.twitter.com/i1z0swmCWW — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) February 26, 2021

And then had the decency to fuck off and never be heard of again. https://t.co/TkH7IuBCwU — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) March 11, 2021

