The humongous ship in the Suez Canal is now a meme – our 17 favourites
It’s been three days now, and the 400-metre-long Ever Given container ship has defied all efforts to move it – though, in fairness, those efforts only seem to have involved a few tugs and a tiny excavator.
The jokes just keep coming.
after years of bitcoin and reddit short selling and credit default swaps and a million other things i don’t understand it’s so refreshing to hear that global commerce is in peril because a big boat got stuck in a canal
— Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) March 25, 2021
My son’s Braylem & D’Kenzie getting pumped to move the boat out of the canal pic.twitter.com/gijVXhInUN
— Rob Delaney (@robdelaney) March 25, 2021
Tension rises over new attempt to re-float ship in #SuezCanal #EVERGIVEN #oott pic.twitter.com/EOHZS3qQmM
— ForexFlow (@forexflowlive) March 24, 2021
Did anyone else notice the containers spell out LOL? #Suez #suezcanel #EVERGIVEN #evergreen pic.twitter.com/BIoUMamFLv
— Pzyko Claus (@pzykosiz) March 25, 2021
Perhaps inevitably, the ship’s plight very quickly became a meme, and these are the best we’ve seen so far.
1.
— ︎Dean (@DeanRed123) March 24, 2021
2.
— Peter Rogers (@whistlebump) March 24, 2021
3.
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 25, 2021
4.
— Gwdihŵ🦉 (@youwouldknow) March 24, 2021
5.
the situation in the Suez Canal has escalated pic.twitter.com/a5UVNmuGe7
— James Grebey (@jgrebes) March 25, 2021
6.
This ship gets everywhere pic.twitter.com/H6N0nYegFQ
— HowdyDoody (@graphicscowboy) March 25, 2021
7.
DRACARYS! #Evergiven #Evergreen pic.twitter.com/0sMCImZIPK
— The Pixel Factor (@ThePixelFactor) March 25, 2021
8.
me changing the font on my to do list pic.twitter.com/3ro3hdpUkM
— Marty Lawrence (@TeaAndCopy) March 25, 2021
More from the Poke
We can all think of someone to send to this prison for annoying people
Greta Thunberg had a mic-drop response to the warning that pollution is shrinking penises