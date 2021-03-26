The humongous ship in the Suez Canal is now a meme – our 17 favourites

Twitter

It’s been three days now, and the 400-metre-long Ever Given container ship has defied all efforts to move it – though, in fairness, those efforts only seem to have involved a few tugs and a tiny excavator.

The jokes just keep coming.

after years of bitcoin and reddit short selling and credit default swaps and a million other things i don’t understand it’s so refreshing to hear that global commerce is in peril because a big boat got stuck in a canal — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) March 25, 2021

My son’s Braylem & D’Kenzie getting pumped to move the boat out of the canal pic.twitter.com/gijVXhInUN — Rob Delaney (@robdelaney) March 25, 2021

Perhaps inevitably, the ship’s plight very quickly became a meme, and these are the best we’ve seen so far.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

the situation in the Suez Canal has escalated pic.twitter.com/a5UVNmuGe7 — James Grebey (@jgrebes) March 25, 2021

6.

This ship gets everywhere pic.twitter.com/H6N0nYegFQ — HowdyDoody (@graphicscowboy) March 25, 2021

7.

8.