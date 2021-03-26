Twitter

Greta Thunberg had a mic-drop response to the warning that pollution is shrinking penises

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 26th, 2021

After everything that life has thrown at us over the past year, the last thing people want is more bad news, yet here we are.

“Get into science”, they said. “You’ll get to carry out fascinating work. Meet new people. Measure their penises.”

Tweeters weren’t going to let that lie, and there was a flood of reactions – including these:

Greta Thunberg entered the chat.

Of course, Greta has form for mic-drop moments on Twitter.

There was the time she reacted to Trump leaving the White House forever.

Her reaction to being called Sharon by a Mastermind contestant was perfect.

When Putin called her “Kind but poorly informed” …

Our current favour, however, is this response to the Policing Bill, which will allow prosecution of protesters if they simply cause annoyance.

The lesson is clear – don’t mess with Greta.

