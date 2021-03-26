Greta Thunberg had a mic-drop response to the warning that pollution is shrinking penises

Twitter

After everything that life has thrown at us over the past year, the last thing people want is more bad news, yet here we are.

Human penises are shrinking because of pollution, warns scientist https://t.co/EnWN7uH9gG — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 24, 2021

“Get into science”, they said. “You’ll get to carry out fascinating work. Meet new people. Measure their penises.”

Tweeters weren’t going to let that lie, and there was a flood of reactions – including these:

Narrator voice: By 3pm climate change had been solved https://t.co/slYxVMVyoK — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 24, 2021

Funny that there is an article claiming that 'penises are shrinking due to polution' the same day it is announced that all government buildings will fly union jack every day. 🤔🤔🤔 — Prof Gayle Letherby 💙 #PeaceAndJustice (@gletherby) March 25, 2021

Hahaha they’ll try anything to try to get us to go green 😂 — Dave (@DavidJohnking6) March 24, 2021

If mine shrinks any more then I'll be going for a smear test — Stevie Ray Vince Vaughan (@StanMan32245969) March 24, 2021

That’s not true. I live next to a nuclear power station and my 3 penises are 14 inches long. — retrobeard (@SynthNscifi) March 24, 2021

Greta Thunberg entered the chat.

See you all at the next climate strike:) https://t.co/4zgekg5gd0 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) March 25, 2021

Of course, Greta has form for mic-drop moments on Twitter.

There was the time she reacted to Trump leaving the White House forever.

He seems like a very happy old man looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see! pic.twitter.com/G8gObLhsz9 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) January 20, 2021

Her reaction to being called Sharon by a Mastermind contestant was perfect.

When Putin called her “Kind but poorly informed” …

Our current favour, however, is this response to the Policing Bill, which will allow prosecution of protesters if they simply cause annoyance.

Definite cause of serious annoyance. pic.twitter.com/IwTFOsBLeU — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) March 15, 2021

The lesson is clear – don’t mess with Greta.

