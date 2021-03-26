We can all think of someone to send to this prison for annoying people
With Priti Patel’s controversial Policing Bill heading swiftly towards becoming law, the idea that someone might go to prison for being annoying really doesn’t seem that far fetched.
Foil Arms and Hog have taken that thought and run with it to a place of absolute comedy gold.
YouTube users weighed in.
Maïté Lombard
I’d be in for “borrowing” phone chargers and not returning them, and laughing at my own jokes. That’s 15 years mininum
TARDIS
You forgot people who borrow pens and never give them back…
Laurence Turner
I’m surprised the prisons aren’t overrun with “your colleagues who never learnt how to mute their mic on Zoom”
Lulu Dumpling
Hmm I’m not very familiar with the law.. Is it the people who load the dishwasher WRONG who go to prison or the ones who complain about them 😅
We know this is true –
PhoenixDZK
Kinda wish this prison was real. Got like 17 citizen’s arrests ready to go
If you can’t think of a single person in your friends and family who’d end up in the slammer – that person is you.
