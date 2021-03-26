Colin Mochrie had the best comeback for his Whose Line … sparring partner

Celebrity

We love this exchange between Whose Line Is It Anyway? sparring partners, Colin Mochrie and Ryan Stiles.

‘Whose line crew still delivering,’ said VoluntarilyJaded over on Reddit.

Colin wins that round …

‘These guys are amazing. Glad to see them still at it!’ ThePurpleDuckling ‘They both just f*cking went for the throat and it’s the funniest shit I’ve ever seen. Looks like they’re both good sports about it though.’ DrakeSkorn ‘They’re lifelong friends, definitely used to it.’ Nota_russian_bot

And here are the pair of them in action …

READ MORE

‘What police cars in Scotland sound like’ is 22 seconds very well spent

Source Reddit u/VoluntarilyJaded