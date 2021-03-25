This woman’s boyfriend sent her a spreadsheet of expenses from their holiday and the internet spoke as one

Life

It’s always a big step when you’re going out with someone new and you decide to go away for your first holiday together, whether it’s a weekend away or something more extravagant.

They don’t always go as you hope but we’ve never experienced anything quite like this.

It was a tale shared by over on the ‘relationships’ subReddit which later went viral on Twitter and, well, have a read for yourself.

First romantic weekend away with new boyfriend [24 M] and he sent me a spreadsheet breaking down cost of everything and exactly how much I owe him?! https://t.co/6fIYMg9sAo pic.twitter.com/AVkttRlJI3 — relationships.txt (@redditships) March 24, 2021

And here’s the story in full.

And if you’re thinking people picked up on the fact he’s an accountant, you’d be absolutely right. That and other stuff.

“My bf sent me a spreadsheet breaking down exactly what I owe him. Is this weird?” WTF? Yes it’s VERY weird. I had a mini vacation with my best friend and all he did was just say “here’s what you owe,” sooo…it ain’t that hard. He’s being weird. And “what if we break up?” UMM.. — Angel says wear your mask and wash those hands! (@angelt18) March 24, 2021

nothing says romance like Microsoft Office Suite 😍 — maybe: bajingo megadoodoo (@DeadliestGinger) March 24, 2021

No accounting for taste — Nonary Projector (@nonarybrain) March 24, 2021

The spreadsheet wouldn’t concern me even if it’s a bit weird, but his comment of “what if we break up before then?” sounds like a HUGE red flag to me. 😬 — TK🌵BLM (@teakteak303) March 24, 2021

Perhaps award him marks out of 10 and deduct a performance related rebate… 🤔 — Ian Shaw (@Prof_ian_shaw) March 24, 2021

As an accountant… before I even read this, I KNEW he was an accountant. I apologize on behalf of my people. pic.twitter.com/REYNZKVHJu — Toni Raelin (@Toni_Raelin) March 24, 2021

And you can find much more of this sort of thing at @redditships on Twitter over here!

