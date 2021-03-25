Life

This woman’s boyfriend sent her a spreadsheet of expenses from their holiday and the internet spoke as one

Poke Staff. Updated March 25th, 2021

It’s always a big step when you’re going out with someone new and you decide to go away for your first holiday together, whether it’s a weekend away or something more extravagant.

They don’t always go as you hope but we’ve never experienced anything quite like this.

It was a tale shared by over on the ‘relationships’ subReddit which later went viral on Twitter and, well, have a read for yourself.

And here’s the story in full.

And if you’re thinking people picked up on the fact he’s an accountant, you’d be absolutely right. That and other stuff.

And you can find much more of this sort of thing at @redditships on Twitter over here!

READ MORE

This hilarious riposte to Orlando Bloom’s unhinged daily routine goes out to parents everywhere

Source Twitter @redditships Reddit Image Pexels

More from the Poke