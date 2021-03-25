This supersonic dog agility round went wildly viral because it just gets better and better
We’ve probably all seen a dog agility round or two before – they’re definitely the best bit of Crufts.
But you’ve probably never seen a dog agility round quite like this. It’s Gabby the Papillon whose exploits went wildly viral on Twitter – watched more than 16 million times as we write this – because it just gets better and better.
Dog agility by Gabby, the Papillon.. 🔥
The celebration.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/p8i2rwnpJz
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) March 20, 2021
Boom!
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) March 20, 2021
Although some people wondered about the authenticity …
FAKE! Original: pic.twitter.com/ED57wqVxa1
— Francisco Park ☄ (@_franciscopark) March 20, 2021
just because the Shrek version is hilarious too pic.twitter.com/M2m1uIyDXT
— poop shiesty (@itselzee) March 23, 2021
And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.
now this lil mf was MOVING! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/I4EM4jhUdF
— T R E Y ⚡️ 3 K (@Trey3K__) March 23, 2021
Lmaoooo I woulda just stood in the middle pointing cause Chile she going too fast
— Papí Evangelista (@MsMaicaveli) March 23, 2021
Agility.
Just wait for the weave-poles… pic.twitter.com/5jn0uxPE8P
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) March 23, 2021
This was just showing off. Disrespecting the opponents pic.twitter.com/1u96bhY80q
— d_b (@D_brooks_inTX) March 24, 2021
READ MORE
This dog’s hilarious response to being caught in the act is simply fabulous
Source Twitter @buitengebieden_
More from the Poke
This Facebook tip wasn’t helpful but it’s savagely funny and gone viral all over again
16 favourite reactions to the government’s latest Union Flag mandate