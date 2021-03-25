This supersonic dog agility round went wildly viral because it just gets better and better

Animals

We’ve probably all seen a dog agility round or two before – they’re definitely the best bit of Crufts.

But you’ve probably never seen a dog agility round quite like this. It’s Gabby the Papillon whose exploits went wildly viral on Twitter – watched more than 16 million times as we write this – because it just gets better and better.

Dog agility by Gabby, the Papillon.. 🔥 The celebration.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/p8i2rwnpJz — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) March 20, 2021

Boom!

Although some people wondered about the authenticity …

just because the Shrek version is hilarious too pic.twitter.com/M2m1uIyDXT — poop shiesty (@itselzee) March 23, 2021

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

now this lil mf was MOVING! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/I4EM4jhUdF — T R E Y ⚡️ 3 K (@Trey3K__) March 23, 2021

Lmaoooo I woulda just stood in the middle pointing cause Chile she going too fast — Papí Evangelista (@MsMaicaveli) March 23, 2021

Agility. Just wait for the weave-poles… pic.twitter.com/5jn0uxPE8P — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) March 23, 2021

This was just showing off. Disrespecting the opponents pic.twitter.com/1u96bhY80q — d_b (@D_brooks_inTX) March 24, 2021

Source Twitter @buitengebieden_