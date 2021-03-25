Animals

This supersonic dog agility round went wildly viral because it just gets better and better

Poke Staff. Updated March 25th, 2021

We’ve probably all seen a dog agility round or two before – they’re definitely the best bit of Crufts.

But you’ve probably never seen a dog agility round quite like this. It’s Gabby the Papillon whose exploits went wildly viral on Twitter – watched more than 16 million times as we write this – because it just gets better and better.

Boom!

Although some people wondered about the authenticity …

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Source Twitter @buitengebieden_

