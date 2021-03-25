If you thought blocking the Suez Canal was a cock-up – wait till you see that ship’s GPS drawing

Twitter

We can’t believe there’s anyone left who doesn’t know there’s an enormous cargo ship wedged across the Suez Canal, but we live in interesting times, so here’s the catch-up.

On Tuesday, the 400m-long Ever Given suffered a blackout, which prevented it from steering out of a shift off course, possibly caused by a gust of wind, resulting in it becoming wedged diagonally across the crucial shipping lane.

That’s one expensive gust.

So, the #SuezCanal is blocked… Massive container ship EVER GIVEN stuck in the most awkward way possible. Ongoing for hours. Every tug Egypt could spare appear to be trying to pull it free. Vessel tracker: https://t.co/MsTUgVgyTH pic.twitter.com/08w4qpPqln — John Scott-Railton (@jsrailton) March 23, 2021

Naturally, it was too huge – both metaphorically and physically – to ignore, resulting in a flood of piss-taking tweets.

That Suez Canal boat guy in training pic.twitter.com/P18zqb5Qn9 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 24, 2021

I wonder if the Suez Canal has considered having a big bowl of high-fibre bran flakes. — Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) March 24, 2021

However, in a plot twist that seems so fitting for 2021, it was an even bigger cock-up than we first thought.

OH NO: misfortune's unerring aim touched #EVERGIVEN's track as it departed the designated anchorage and steamed into the Canal. (innocent, but terrible luck)

Source: https://t.co/MsTUgVgyTH pic.twitter.com/6YIrpz4i9C — John Scott-Railton (@jsrailton) March 24, 2021

People who know about these things insist it’s a perfectly reasonable holding pattern, leaving the question ‘Holding what?’ hanging ominously.

If the first story had been the shot – this was the chaser.

#EverGiven drawing a cock and balls before blocking the #SuezCanal is peak 2021. pic.twitter.com/aC7kzEkQmE — Anna (@Gatsbyspants) March 23, 2021

These reactions perfectly captured the mood.

1.

just to reiterate: about 10 percent of world trade has been at a standstill for 2 days because a cargo ship drew a giant dick in the Red Sea then wedged itself sideways in the Suez Canalhttps://t.co/hlN1PcmMhW pic.twitter.com/wfSKdrtpkj — Matthew Champion (@matthewchampion) March 24, 2021

2.

3.

Am I twelve years old? I am!!! https://t.co/NIpXGr8nJD — Miramira Endevall (he/her – genderfluid) (@MiramiraEndeval) March 24, 2021

4.

I've got 20 bucks on Florida Man being behind this — DaddyCrushalot (@daddycrushalot) March 24, 2021

5.

Guys, the captain of this Suez ship is a performance artist troll. https://t.co/IdNAxNXDfE — Greg Johnson (@gregianjohnson) March 24, 2021

6.

If I was ever the captain of a container ship this is how it would go https://t.co/PH5GI9AQm5 — Dr Xand van Tulleken 🏳️‍🌈 (@xandvt) March 24, 2021

7.

Contact Guinness. This is possibly the most expensive drawing ever done. https://t.co/EW6WKZ6mt9 — Christopher Paulsen (@chrispco) March 24, 2021

8.

No matter how bad shit gets for you today, no matter how hard things may seem… Know this: You didn’t accidentally GPS an enormous ocean cock-n-balls then get your giant cargo ship stuck sideways in the Suez Canal. https://t.co/HhlzI8vSvb — ᴀɴᴅʀᴇᴡ ʙɪɢɢs (@biggsintweets) March 24, 2021

9.

Too windy to go straight. Never too windy to draw genitalia on the sea…using a quarter-mile long piece of equipment. 🙄 😆 https://t.co/iG4LsRU96Q — Mother of destruction (@MaOfDestruction) March 24, 2021

Perhaps inevitably, this happened –

Can confirm it was full of seamen. https://t.co/D8Tkn03lmy — Alex Palombo (@AlexPalombo) March 24, 2021

