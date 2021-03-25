Videos

This spoof Downing Street briefing is a lot more watchable than the genuine article

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 25th, 2021

If you missed Tuesday’s Downing Street briefing, on the anniversary of the start of the first lockdown, or you saw it and want to wipe the images from your brain, Larry and Paul have got your back.

They even had a little help from Anthony Richardson of the Exploding Heads.

We’re not sure what would happen if Boris Johnson issued a genuine apology, but he obviously thinks it’s like crossing the streams in Ghostbusters.

When the funny duo shared the sketch on Twitter, people were both impressed and depressed.

Of course – the most important issue had been addressed.

Appreciative nod.

READ MORE

Larry and Paul’s new daily briefing sketch could be their most savage yet

Source Larry and Paul Image Screengrab

More from the Poke