This spoof Downing Street briefing is a lot more watchable than the genuine article

If you missed Tuesday’s Downing Street briefing, on the anniversary of the start of the first lockdown, or you saw it and want to wipe the images from your brain, Larry and Paul have got your back.

They even had a little help from Anthony Richardson of the Exploding Heads.

We’re not sure what would happen if Boris Johnson issued a genuine apology, but he obviously thinks it’s like crossing the streams in Ghostbusters.

When the funny duo shared the sketch on Twitter, people were both impressed and depressed.

I don’t watch the pointless government briefings anymore. These are much more accurate. #RealDailyBriefing https://t.co/8zYFw6n9V3 — Hannah 💙 🌈🇪🇺 #RightToProtest (@HannahStrat) March 24, 2021

I want to cry, it’s just too true https://t.co/hhwKaJA9xY — Sean (@Sean77364377) March 24, 2021

Not sure, but I think this is the real No. 10 briefing… https://t.co/725w0cX2pS — SVUK (Do-gooder and Activist lawyer) (@veldtmeyer) March 25, 2021

Brilliantly done but uncomfortably close to reality! — Carol Gardiner 🇪🇺💙 (@Auntie_CarolG) March 24, 2021

Another cracker. Looking forward to enjoying the #RealDailyBriefing whilst sporting my Emotionless Greeting T-shirt https://t.co/MRvv3vsw2D — Stuart Hudson (@OxoExile) March 24, 2021

Of course – the most important issue had been addressed.

#RealDailyBriefing has the correct number of flags. Thank you https://t.co/7xqRoYjAXI — (Dr) Sonya Jetter (@sonya_jetter) March 25, 2021

Appreciative nod.

Source Larry and Paul Image Screengrab