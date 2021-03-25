Celebrity

17 glorious times BBC newsreader Simon McCoy put a smile on our face

John Plunkett. Updated March 25th, 2021

Everyone’s favourite newsreader Simon McCoy is leaving the BBC, it was announced today.

Naturally everyone’s thoughts turned to where he might go next, but we’re not here for the speculation.

We’re here to remember these brilliant times when he made the news just a little bit more bearable and put a smile on the nation’s face.

To celebrate his 17 years at the BBC, here are Simon McCoy’s 17 greatest hits.

1.

His review of 2020

2.

On Boris Johnson painting buses for a hobby

3.

On this royal birthdate announcement

4.

When he couldn’t get excited by a story about surfing dogs

5.

When he laughed in the face of a Tory MP

6.

On this pianist’s monkey concert

7.

That time Mrs Squirrel sent him over the edge

8.

When Pippa Middleton had a baby

9.

That yodelling festival

