17 glorious times BBC newsreader Simon McCoy put a smile on our face

Everyone’s favourite newsreader Simon McCoy is leaving the BBC, it was announced today.

Naturally everyone’s thoughts turned to where he might go next, but we’re not here for the speculation.

We’re here to remember these brilliant times when he made the news just a little bit more bearable and put a smile on the nation’s face.

To celebrate his 17 years at the BBC, here are Simon McCoy’s 17 greatest hits.

1.

His review of 2020

Simon McCoy speaking for 7.5bn people here… pic.twitter.com/FerXe7KEy5 — Andrew Roberts 💬🇪🇺 (@AndyMRoberts) January 1, 2021

2.

On Boris Johnson painting buses for a hobby

SIMON McCOY – NATIONAL TREASURE CHAPTER 482 On Boris Johnson’s painting buses. @BBCSimonMcCoy pic.twitter.com/EMV1kQ9ALp — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) June 25, 2019

3.

On this royal birthdate announcement

This BBC Breaking News alert where @BBCSimonMcCoy announces when Kate Middleton is having her birthday is PEAK SIMON MCCOY pic.twitter.com/GKb4nQOp7J — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) October 17, 2017

4.

When he couldn’t get excited by a story about surfing dogs

.@BBCSimonMcCoy providing all the enthusiasm this story about surfing dogs deserves. pic.twitter.com/FsG8TOj5iF — Chris Gray (@ChrisGSGray) August 7, 2017

5.

When he laughed in the face of a Tory MP

Watch @BBCSimonMcCoy‘s reaction when Tory MP @AlanMakHavant tells him the @Conservatives are going to form a “strong and stable” government. pic.twitter.com/15I7JcGU5R — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) June 12, 2017

6.

On this pianist’s monkey concert

OH MY GOD we have broken @BBCSimonMcCoy pic.twitter.com/U91pSMgaSX — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) November 23, 2020

7.

That time Mrs Squirrel sent him over the edge

🐐Here’s something to make you laugh on a Monday afternoon…. 🐐 😂@BBCSimonMcCoy pic.twitter.com/4ODgsZE0dG — BBC Weather (@bbcweather) July 15, 2019

8.

When Pippa Middleton had a baby

oh my god @BBCSimonMcCoy just announced that Pippa Middleton had given birth and it was PEAK SIMON MCCOY pic.twitter.com/1LSotCJpQV — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) October 16, 2018

9.

That yodelling festival