‘What’s something you loved as a kid but hate as an adult?’ – 17 favourite replies

Over on Reddit, someone called ChaosEO347 had a question.

‘What’s something you loved as a kid but hate as an adult?’

And it’s fair to say it went viral, wildly viral. And – very possibly we’re only speaking for ourselves – a lot of them (basically, all of them) really hit home.

Here are our favourite replies.

‘Getting mail … As a kid it was exciting cos it would only happen around Christmas and my birthday but now it’s just bills.’

stresstive626

‘Talking on the phone. Used to stay on the phone for hours at a time three-way calling with friends. Now the idea of my phone ringing makes me want to puke.’

WillCoozie

‘Growing up. Couldn’t wait to grow up when I was a kid, but dread getting older now.’

krystalStevens

‘Staying home on a sick day. As a kid it was a huge victory, got to stay in bed all day, watch TV, and having a parent tend to your every need. Then as an adult you’re just thinking about the work you’re gonna have to make up for and how you hope you don’t need to go to a doctor.’

-eDgAR-

‘Spending the night at someone else’s house.’

Illustrious_Repair

‘Making new friends, so much easier when you are still a kid.’

Noobmaster698757

‘Swimming in public pools.’

Vegetable-Bat-8475

‘Sustaining friendships when all your friends are married, have kids, in Serious relationships, demanding careers/jobs, or are simply too busy. Seems everybody is so busy we start to forget to connect, even if it’s just for a cup of coffee, hell, I gotta ask people at least a week ahead of time to hang out, sometimes more. I also miss the days of hanging out on a whim, like when I was in my teenager/early 20’s. 😔’

filmthecocoguy34

‘When I was a kid teenagers were so cool. Now they’re the most obnoxious people in the world.’

Columbusing-

‘Going to McDonalds as a kid = Victory

‘Going to McDonalds as an adult = Defeat.’

Some_Belgian_Guy

‘Spinning. As a kid I would basically t-pose and spin in place for fun. I’d get dizzy for a few seconds and then I’d be back to normal. Now, if I did that, I’d feel nauseous for the rest of the day, would probably have to lie down for a few hours.’

aIidesidero

‘The thought of having a job.’

BobbyPeel77

‘Emails. I was in college when I got an email address – was super excited to get an email. Now, I hate getting them because it’s either a stupid meeting or something I have to do/address at work.’

malibu-gold

‘Snow. Great fun to play in as a child, huge chore to deal with now.’

Snoo_25384

‘Buffets. When I was a kid I’d pick a buffet to go to for my birthday. As an adult I realize how low quality and gross the food is.’

LeaveForNoRaisin

‘Christmas.’

themightymcb

We also liked these two which we reckon are just about equally true.

‘Getting up early.’

SorryForTheRainDelay ‘Staying up late.’

nengelsgtjunior

And finally, this.

‘People.’

shorepheus

