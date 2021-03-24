News

Having a bad day? At least you haven’t wedged a container ship across the Suez Canal

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 24th, 2021

A lot of people’s Tuesdays took a turn for the worse when an almost 220,000 tonne container ship somehow became wedged in the Suez Canal.

The resulting traffic jam makes bank holiday weekend on the M25 look like a short queue for the self-checkout in Asda.

The vesselfinder website shows the ship’s current location at exactly the same point as it was in last night, with this helpful additional info.

As one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes, the Suez Canal’s current inaction is costing millions of pounds per hour to the many companies with cargo twiddling its metaphorical thumbs either side of the trapped ship.

We can only assume it asked Brexit to hold its beer.

Over on Instagram, Julianne Cona on the Maersk Denver shared the view from behind the EVER GIVEN.

“Ship in front of us ran aground while going through the canal and is now stuck sideways looks like we might be here for a little bit… #suezcanal #ranaground #stuck #wellthisisfun”

If only someone could have predicted that the ship might not be suitable for navigating the canal. If only …

Someone took an excavator to try and clear the blockage, in much the same way as you might try to empty a bath using an egg cup.

Twitter couldn’t look away, and these reactions tickled us.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

One tweeter spotted a solution.

Or not.

READ MORE

This female ship’s captain expertly took down a sexist – and it’s simply glorious

Source John Scott-Railton Image Julianne Cona, vesselfinder.com

More from the Poke